Disney on Ice bringing ‘Frozen and Encanto’ to Phoenix in January

Oct 11, 2023, 8:00 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Disney on Ice will present “Frozen and Encanto” for the first time in the Valley in January.

The event is scheduled for Jan. 11-14 at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday. Presale for Disney on Ice insiders is now underway, but guests can still sign up to become insiders and receive an access code to the presale event.

Actors will include Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, the Madrigal family, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and more.

What else will guests see at the Disney on Ice show?

Olaf from “Frozen” will narrate the story about princesses Anna and Elsa and the journey Kristoff and Sven go on in an effort to bring back summer.

Following the “Frozen” adventure, attendees will journey to a vibrant Colombian town where they will meet the Madrigals from “Encanto.”

The back-to-back show aims to encapsulate what it means to be unique and how staying true to oneself is what makes one special.

