ARIZONA NEWS

Grand Canyon North Rim preparing for winter transition: What to know

Oct 9, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 6:16 am

Cape Royal on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park...

Cape Royal on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. (Grand Canyon National Park Photo)

(Grand Canyon National Park Photo)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX —  Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim will begin day-use operations in mid-October as it prepares for the winter season.

Operations will begin on Oct. 16. The Grand Canyon Lodge will close and no overnight accommodations, including camping, will be available to visitors on the North Rim, according to the National Park Service.

Visitors exploring the North Rim on, or after, Oct. 16 should plan to be self-sufficient and bring enough food and water for the day.

What services will be available at Grand Canyon North Rim?

NPS said a self-serve gas station, including diesel, will be available for as long as State Route 67 is opening. The station will only accept credit and debit cards. After Oct. 31, water will only be available at the North Rim Backcountry Information Center.

Nearby lodging, food services and fuel are located 45 miles north of the North Rim at Jacob Lake. More lodging and guest services are available in Fredonia, Arizona and Kanab, Utah.

What else is closing at the North Rim?

The Park Service said the entrance gate on State Route 67, which provides vehicle access to the North Rim, will close at sunset on Nov. 30. If the first major snowstorm occurs before that date, the gate will close early.

The North Rim Scenic Roads to Point Imperial and Cap Royal will close temporarily from Oct. 16-18 for road maintenance.

At 6 p.m. on Oct. 15, the North Rim Visitor Center will close. The North Rim Backcountry Information Center will close for the season on Oct. 31. The General Store along with all retail, food and beverage services will close at 11 a.m. on Oct. 16.

Weather changes coming to Grand Canyon National Park area

North Rim visitors between now and Nov. 30 should prepare for winter driving conditions on State Route 67 and throughout the park. Snow, ice and rain are common during this time of the year, the park service said.

NPS recommends travelers call Arizona Highway Information to check road conditions at 1-888-411-7623.

