PHOENIX — Mesa Community College Dental Hygiene Program has earned full accreditation status through 2029 from the Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA).

Kimberlee Zitek, program director at MCC Dental Hygiene Program, said earning full accreditation results from collaborative efforts and professionalism of the dental hygiene team.

“This emphasizes our commitment to excellence and to regularly evaluating the program’s quality and effectiveness,” Zitek said in a press release. “Our students can rest assured knowing that the MCC Dental Hygiene Program’s academic courses meet the highest national standards.”

Dental hygienists are projected to grow 7% from 2022 to 2032, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. BLS about 16,400 openings for dental hygienists are projected yearly over the decade. The openings are due to the need to replace workers who change jobs or retire.

“A path for a career in dental hygiene is offered at MCC with instructors who have actual experience and teach the essential skills and safety guidelines,” Zitek added.

CODA is an accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. The department serves the public and dental professions by developing and implementing accreditation standards. Its standards promote and monitor continuous quality and improvement of dental education programs. Also, the intention is to reflect the information a student needs to know to function successfully within the profession or functional area.

Dental Hygienists learn to assess and diagnose the oral health of patients and provide necessary treatment. MCC students will learn how to perform preliminary assessments, take radiographs and various hygiene therapies.

