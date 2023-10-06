Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Guns N’ Roses cancels Chase Field show, moves to Talking Stick Resort the same night

Oct 6, 2023, 4:00 PM

Slash and Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses perform as the band headline the Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glas...

Slash and Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses perform as the band headline the Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Guns N’ Roses is canceling their Chase Field show and rescheduling for the same night in another area of town after the Diamondbacks reclaimed their home-field advantage.

The legendary rock band’s show, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will now be at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, located at 83rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

RELATED STORIES

Because of the progression of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the playoffs, the game had come in conflict with the National League Division Series.

The band made the announcement on X.

Game 3 of Arizona’s series against the Los Angeles Dodgers is scheduled for Wednesday.

The on-sale time for general tickets for the new show at Talking Stick is Sunday at 1 p.m. Fans will receive a refund from Ticketmaster for the Chase Field show and an email for access to an excusive presale for the new show.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Phoenix Fire Photo)...

KTAR.com

Multiple mobile homes catch fire in Phoenix, leaving 10 displaced

Three mobile home caught fire in Phoenix, leaving 10 people displaced on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

59 minutes ago

Mugshots for Norris Berry, left, and Jalan Vandiver who were arrested Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in co...

KTAR.com

Suspects in 2 Phoenix violent crime cases put behind bars

Suspects in two Phoenix violent crime cases -- a fatal stabbing last month and a shooting this week -- have been arrested.

2 hours ago

Stock image of a pistol. Erika LaRae Williams was sentenced to 10 months in prison Monday, Oct. 2, ...

Kevin Stone

Mother of Phoenix officer’s alleged shooter sentenced in gun case

A woman was sentenced to 10 months in prison for illegally buying a gun for her son, the man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer.

3 hours ago

Phoenix children's reaches agreement with Aetna...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Children’s and Aetna reach new multiyear contract agreement

Phoenix Children's and insurer Aetna announced Friday that a new multiyear contract agreement has been reached.

4 hours ago

File photos of Kari Lake and Ruben Gallego. The likely 2024 Senate race opponents were captured on ...

Kevin Stone

Video shows Kari Lake and Ruben Gallego debating near Phoenix airport restroom

In an impromptu debate at the Phoenix airport between likley Senate opponents Kari Lake and Ruben Gallego was captured on video.

6 hours ago

man standing in front of counter while holding jewelry...

KTAR.com

Multi-agency operation targeting retail crime theft in Phoenix area leads to 64 arrests

The operation, which took place between Sept. 12-15, resulted in 64 arrests, five gun seizures and the clearance of 248 warrants, the city of Phoenix announced Thursday.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Guns N’ Roses cancels Chase Field show, moves to Talking Stick Resort the same night