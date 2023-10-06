PHOENIX — Guns N’ Roses is canceling their Chase Field show and rescheduling for the same night in another area of town after the Diamondbacks reclaimed their home-field advantage.

The legendary rock band’s show, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will now be at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, located at 83rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

Because of the progression of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the playoffs, the game had come in conflict with the National League Division Series.

The band made the announcement on X.

Game 3 of Arizona’s series against the Los Angeles Dodgers is scheduled for Wednesday.

The on-sale time for general tickets for the new show at Talking Stick is Sunday at 1 p.m. Fans will receive a refund from Ticketmaster for the Chase Field show and an email for access to an excusive presale for the new show.

