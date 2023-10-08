The Desert Botanical Garden has been working for about a decade with coLAB studio llc and 180 Degrees Design + Build to bring $20 million worth of new buildings to its campus in Phoenix — including a new gallery space for plant and art exhibits.

The second phase of the ambitious redevelopment project has been underway since late August.

In 2014, Tempe-based coLAB studio and Phoenix-based 180 Degrees Design were selected to produce a master plan to rebuild the 85,000-square-foot Hazel Hare Center for Plant Science campus.

Kimberlie McCue, chief science officer at the Desert Botanical Garden, said the existing buildings had served the garden for more than 30 years and needed to be replaced. Desert Botanical Garden is located on North Galvin Parkway, north of the Loop 202.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.