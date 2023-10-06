PHOENIX — Phoenix Children’s and insurer Aetna announced Friday that a new multiyear contract agreement has been reached.

The deal is dated back to Aug. 7, so services performed since the previous contract expired will receive in-network coverage.

“We recognize contract discussions can be especially stressful on the one group of people we are all aiming to serve – patient families – and we don’t take this responsibility to get it right lightly,” Robert Meyer, president and CEO of Phoenix Children’s, said in a press release.

“Phoenix Children’s has a duty to our growing community to ensure payer agreements address the often-complex medical needs for kids and support the exceptional care we provide as Arizona’s only pediatric health system. We are proud to reach such an agreement with Aetna and to remain an in-network health system for Aetna members.”

Why did Phoenix Children’s, Aetna need a new contract?

When the contract between Phoenix Children’s and Aetna expired Aug. 8, policyholders were left in the dark as to whether they would have to pay out-of-network rates.

The hospital previously said that the amount of routine denials from the insurer was the holdup in negotiations.

John Wagner, Aetna’s chief network officer for Arizona, said in the release that the company is committed to connecting its members to high-quality, affordable care through its network of provides.

“Our relationship with Phoenix Children’s is longstanding and we are pleased to be working with them to care for our members and deliver on our shared goal of improving health outcomes for children in the Phoenix community,” Wagner said.

Phoenix Children’s will continue offering healthcare services for Aetna members, including inpatient care, outpatient care, imaging, surgery, emergency department care, urgent care centers and more.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.