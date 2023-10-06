Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Oct. 6-8
Oct 6, 2023, 4:15 AM
(Photo by Harold Feng/Getty Images)
PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending the Arizona State Fair, a Diamondbacks game or a Netflix comedy show taping.
We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.
Phoenix
- Arizona State Fair
- Day: Each day
- Time: Noon to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Arizona State Fair (1826 W. McDowell Rd.)
- First Friday
- Day: Friday
- Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Venue: Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue Arts districts
- First Friday Live: Haunting at the Herberger
- Day: Friday
- Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Herberger Theater Center, The Pavilion (222 E. Monroe St.)
- First Friday After Party
- Day: Friday
- Time: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Venue: Egyptian Motor Hotel (765 Grand Ave.)
- The 63rd Avnnual Phoenix Greek Festival
- Day: Friday through Sunday
- Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
- Venue: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral (1973 E. Maryland Ave.)
- Arizona Bao Dumpling Festival
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 10:30 am. to 4:30 p.m.
- Venue: Martin Auto Museum (4320 W Thunderbird Rd.)
- Phoenix Rising FC vs. New Mexico United
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium (3801 E. Washington St.)
- Taste of Japan
- Day: Saturday and Sunday
- Time: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday
- Venue: Heritage Plaza – Downtown Phoenix (113 N. Sixth St.)
- AGAM
- Day: Friday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Celebrity Theatre (440 N. 32nd St.)
- Trey Kennedy at Arizona Financial Theatre
- Day: Friday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre (400 W. Washington St.)
- All Time Low at The Van Buren
- Day: Friday
- Time: 6:30 p.m
- Venue: The Van Buren (401 W. Van Buren St.)
- And I Love Here: The Beatles Reimagined
- Day: Friday through Sunday
- Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday
- Venue: The Phoenix Symphony (75 N. 2nd St.)
- Tate McRae at The Van Buren
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: The Van Buren (401 W. Van Buren St.)
- The All-American Rejects Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (2121 N. 83rd Ave.)
Glendale
- Arizona Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 1:05 p.m.
- Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Dr.)
Tempe
- Four Peaks Brewing Company’s 8th Annual Brewery Ghost Tours
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Venue: Four Peaks Brewing Company (1340 E. 8th St., Ste. 104)
- Live Music at Tempe Marketplace
- Day: Friday and Saturday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Tempe Marketplace (2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy
Chandler
- The 24th Annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Chandler Center For The Arts (250 North Arizona Ave.)
- Gilbert Oktoberfest
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Gilbert Civic Center (50 E Civic Center Dr.)
Avondale
- $uicideboy$ Present: Grey Day Tour 2023
- Day: Friday
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Raceway (7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.)
- Goldrush Music Festival
- Day: Saturday and Sunday
- Time: 5 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Raceway (7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.)
