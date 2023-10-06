Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Oct. 6-8

Oct 6, 2023, 4:15 AM

Tiesto is set to perform at Goldrush Music Festival at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale. This photo is f...

Tiesto is set to perform at Goldrush Music Festival at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale. This photo is from the 2023 Veld Music Festival at Downsview Park on August 06, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Harold Feng/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harold Feng/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending the Arizona State Fair, a Diamondbacks game or a Netflix comedy show taping.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

  • Arizona State Fair
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Noon to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Arizona State Fair (1826 W. McDowell Rd.)
  • First Friday
    • Day: Friday
    • Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Venue: Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue Arts districts
  • The 63rd Avnnual Phoenix Greek Festival
    • Day: Friday through Sunday
    • Time: 5 p.m. to  10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
    • Venue: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral (1973 E. Maryland Ave.)
  • Taste of Japan
    • Day: Saturday and Sunday
    • Time: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday
    • Venue: Heritage Plaza – Downtown Phoenix (113 N. Sixth St.)
  • AGAM
    • Day: Friday
    • Time: 8 p.m.
    • Venue: Celebrity Theatre (440 N. 32nd St.)

Glendale

Tempe

Chandler

Gilbert
  • Gilbert Oktoberfest
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Gilbert Civic Center (50 E Civic Center Dr.)

Avondale

