PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending the Arizona State Fair, a Diamondbacks game or a Netflix comedy show taping.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

Arizona State Fair Day: Each day Time: Noon to 9 p.m. Venue: Arizona State Fair (1826 W. McDowell Rd.)



First Friday Day: Friday Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Venue: Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue Arts districts



First Friday Live: Haunting at the Herberger Day: Friday Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Herberger Theater Center, The Pavilion (222 E. Monroe St.)



First Friday After Party Day: Friday Time: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Venue: Egyptian Motor Hotel (765 Grand Ave.)



The 63rd Avnnual Phoenix Greek Festival Day: Friday through Sunday Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday Venue: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral (1973 E. Maryland Ave.)



Arizona Bao Dumpling Festival Day: Saturday Time: 10:30 am. to 4:30 p.m. Venue: Martin Auto Museum (4320 W Thunderbird Rd.)



Phoenix Rising FC vs. New Mexico United Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium (3801 E. Washington St.)



Taste of Japan Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday Venue: Heritage Plaza – Downtown Phoenix (113 N. Sixth St.)



AGAM Day: Friday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Celebrity Theatre (440 N. 32nd St.)



Trey Kennedy at Arizona Financial Theatre Day: Friday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre (400 W. Washington St.)



All Time Low at The Van Buren Day: Friday Time: 6:30 p.m Venue: The Van Buren (401 W. Van Buren St.)



And I Love Here: The Beatles Reimagined Day: Friday through Sunday Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday Venue: The Phoenix Symphony (75 N. 2nd St.)



Tate McRae at The Van Buren Day: Saturday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: The Van Buren (401 W. Van Buren St.)



The All-American Rejects Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour Day: Saturday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (2121 N. 83rd Ave.)



Glendale

Arizona Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bengals Day: Sunday Time: 1:05 p.m. Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Dr.)



Tempe

Four Peaks Brewing Company’s 8th Annual Brewery Ghost Tours Day: Sunday Time: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Venue: Four Peaks Brewing Company (1340 E. 8th St., Ste. 104)



Live Music at Tempe Marketplace Day: Friday and Saturday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Tempe Marketplace (2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy



Chandler

The 24th Annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival Day: Saturday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Chandler Center For The Arts (250 North Arizona Ave.)



Gilbert Gilbert Oktoberfest Day: Saturday Time: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Gilbert Civic Center (50 E Civic Center Dr.)

Avondale $uicideboy$ Present: Grey Day Tour 2023 Day: Friday Time: 6:30 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Raceway (7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.)

Goldrush Music Festival Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: 5 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Raceway (7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.)



