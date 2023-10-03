Close
The 2023 Original Phoenix Greek Festival is set for Oct. 6-9 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Phoenix, Arizona.

PHOENIX — Greece is the word this weekend when The Original Phoenix Greek Festival returns for its annual three-day run.

The 62nd edition of the popular Valley tradition kicks off Friday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

The family-friendly event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

What happens during Original Phoenix Greek Festival?

Crowds flock to The Original Phoenix Greek Festival every year to enjoy the flavors of Greece, with cuisine, beverages, live entertainment and shopping.

A cafeteria-style indoor food line and outdoor booths offer a multitude of items, including lamb shank, moussaka, spanakopita, dolmades and a variety of desserts.

RELATED STORIES

Adults can quench their thirsts with a selection of Greek liquor, beer and wine.

In addition to the food and beverages, the festival features live music, dance performances and dance lessons, as well as merchants selling jewelry, ceramics, art and more.

There’s also an area with rides for kids (wristbands sold onsite).

For a quieter experience, the church’s cathedral will be open at select times for self-guided tours.

How to get to Original Phoenix Greek Festival

The venue is located at 1973 E. Maryland Ave., west of State Route 51 between Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue/Lincoln Drive.

Parking on the church lot costs $10 (cash only).

There’s also a free shuttle service from the Charles Schwab office parking lot on the southwest corner of 24th Street and Lincoln Drive.

The service starts 30 minutes before the festival opens each day, with buses leaving approximately every 15 minutes.

The shuttle lot is about a mile from the festival site.

What does it cost to get into Original Phoenix Greek Festival?

Admission is $5 per day, with no charge for kids under 12 throughout the weekend.

Seniors over 60 can get in for free on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

Other than the church parking lot, which is cash only, the festival takes cash or credit cards. That includes at the admission gate, food booths, vendors and bars.

Leave Fido at home. Service dogs are the only animals permitted.

