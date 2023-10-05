Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Hiker in extremely critical condition after being rescued off Camelback Mountain

Oct 5, 2023, 2:19 PM

A hiker was in extremely critical condition after being rescued off Camelback Mountain. (Phoenix Fi...

A hiker was in extremely critical condition after being rescued off Camelback Mountain. (Phoenix Fire Department Photo)

(Phoenix Fire Department Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A hiker was in extremely critical condition after being rescued off Camelback Mountain, authorities said Thursday.

The man, in his 60s, was found by Phoenix Fire crews unconscious about halfway up the mountain at about noon on the Echo Canyon trail.

Firefighters used a “Big Wheel” operation to get the man off the mountain.

The hiker was taken to a hospital.

No other information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Guns and Roses Dbacks...

Brandon Gray

Phoenix Guns N’ Roses show at Chase Field postponed as Diamondbacks continue playoff run

Guns N' Roses fans will have to wait a little longer to see the rock band live at Chase Field in Phoenix but for a good reason if you're an Arizona Diamondbacks fan. 

18 minutes ago

A person holds a Powerball scan entry. Three tickets sold in Arizona each won $50,000 in the drawin...

Brandon Gray

2 Arizona lottery players hit big, Powerball soars to $1.4 billion

The Powerball jackpot rose to $1.4 billion with no players matching all six numbers Wednesday night. However, two Arizonans had some lucky wins. 

1 hour ago

Grand Canyon University, a private Christian school in Phoenix, is clashing with the U.S. Departmen...

Kevin Stone

Grand Canyon University accuses federal officials of retaliation in conflict over nonprofit status

Grand Canyon University is accusing federal officials of retaliating against the Phoenix school over its ongoing lawsuit against the Department of Education.

3 hours ago

Stock image of a cellphone with a security app. Blackbaud agreed Oct. 5, 2023, to pay $49.5 million...

Kevin Stone

Arizona gets $1.8M of Blackbaud’s multistate settlement over 2020 data breach

Arizona is getting nearly $2 million as part of a multistate settlement with software company Blackbaud over a data breach three years ago.

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Why Phoenix’s investment as a sports town is paying off

Phoenix continues to invest in bringing major sporting events to town and both the Phoenix Suns and Arizona Diamondbacks continue to win in pursuit of a championship title. KTAR News host Mike Broomhead takes a closer look at what winning teams bring to the city’s economy.

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Diamondbacks, Suns success proves why Phoenix’s investment as a sports town is paying off

Phoenix continues to invest in bringing major sporting events to town and both the Phoenix Suns and Arizona Diamondbacks continue to win in pursuit of a championship title. KTAR News host Mike Broomhead takes a closer look at what winning teams bring to the city’s economy. Video: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Hiker in extremely critical condition after being rescued off Camelback Mountain