PHOENIX — A hiker was in extremely critical condition after being rescued off Camelback Mountain, authorities said Thursday.

The man, in his 60s, was found by Phoenix Fire crews unconscious about halfway up the mountain at about noon on the Echo Canyon trail.

Firefighters used a “Big Wheel” operation to get the man off the mountain.

The hiker was taken to a hospital.

No other information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.