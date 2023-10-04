Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Amazing Arizonans: World Champion bull rider Cody Custer discusses rodeo career

Oct 4, 2023, 4:15 AM | Updated: 5:19 am

Mike Broomhead's Profile Picture

BY MIKE BROOMHEAD


KTAR.com

On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, I talk with 1992 World Champion bull rider Cody Custer.

I met Cody in 1995 when I moved to Arizona. It was my dream to be a bull rider and to learn the rodeo business. I had no idea that our friendship would impact so much of my life.

Cody’s family is not only a big part of rodeo history, It is also a big part of Arizona history.

We talk about his rodeo career, his part in the creation of the Professional Bull Riders and his efforts to train the next generation of bull riders.

RELATED STORIES

He is a lifelong friend and someone I admire very much.

I hope you enjoy our conversation.

Amazing Arizonans is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

ENDORSEMENTS

Arizona News

Phoenix Fire...

Colton Krolak

Phoenix Fire Department breaks ground on state-of-the-art fire station in West Valley

The Phoenix Fire Department broke ground on a new fire station near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in the West Valley.

44 minutes ago

Men entering seminary can spend two years at Nazareth House, which was established by the Diocese o...

Kevin Stone

Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix to create its first full seminary for future priests

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix announced plans Tuesday to create its first full seminary to educate and train future priests locally.

55 minutes ago

a model room showing what the new community looks like...

KTAR.com

Eco-conscious, luxury rental community opens in east Mesa

An eco-conscious detached rental community recently opened in east Mesa at Ellsworth Road and University Drive.

1 hour ago

woman cutting a sandwich in the back of house...

KTAR.com

Eligible Mesa small business owners can register for low-cost college courses

A new program in Mesa is expanding ways that small business owners can earn college credits. 

9 hours ago

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Judge denies Phoenix request to extend clean up time at The Zone

A judge on Tuesday denied the city of Phoenix’s legal request seeking extra time to clean up the city’s largest homeless encampment.

13 hours ago

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is surrounded by staff, security and journalists as he walks to the Ho...

Brandon Gray

Kevin McCarthy out as speaker of the House: How Arizona representatives voted

In a 216-210 vote, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted off his post, making him the first in history to be removed from the role.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Amazing Arizonans: World Champion bull rider Cody Custer discusses rodeo career