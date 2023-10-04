On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, I talk with 1992 World Champion bull rider Cody Custer.

I met Cody in 1995 when I moved to Arizona. It was my dream to be a bull rider and to learn the rodeo business. I had no idea that our friendship would impact so much of my life.

Cody’s family is not only a big part of rodeo history, It is also a big part of Arizona history.

We talk about his rodeo career, his part in the creation of the Professional Bull Riders and his efforts to train the next generation of bull riders.

He is a lifelong friend and someone I admire very much.

I hope you enjoy our conversation.

