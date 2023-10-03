Close
Man dies after being shot at west Phoenix apartment complex

Oct 3, 2023, 6:41 AM

A man is dead after he was fatally shot Monday night, Oct. 2, 2023, at a west Phoenix apartment complex.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was shot Monday night at a west Phoenix apartment complex, authorities said.

Officers responded to an apartment complex at 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 8:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Rayshaun McCune with multiple gunshot wounds.

McCune was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was available.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

