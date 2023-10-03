HonorHealth rebrands its Valley cancer care services

PHOENIX — HonorHealth announced Monday the rebranding of its cancer care services.

The name change is moving from HonorHealth Virginia G. Piper Cancer Care Network to HonorHealth Cancer Care, according to a press release.

“We are simplifying the name to focus on what we do exceptionally well and that is cancer care,” David Price, senior vice president of ambulatory operations at HonorHealth, said in a press release.

“HonorHealth Cancer Care is the most comprehensive network for cancer services across the Valley, and we remain committed to continuing to expand our leading-edge programs.”

The rebranding will be complete in 2024.

The Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center opened the doors to the HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center campus in 2001.

A collaboration in 2017 with the Arizona Center for Cancer Care led to the development of the HonorHealth Virginia G. Piper Cancer Care Network.

Since then, HonorHealth has focused on growing its outpatient cancer practice locations.

“HonorHealth is proud to provide personalized and coordinated care to patients at every step of their cancer journey,” Matt Schneider, assistant vice president at HonorHealth Cancer Care, said in the release.

“We offer expertise in nearly all types of adult cancers, and clinical trials are available through the HonorHealth Research Institute to customize care based on every unique patient.”

