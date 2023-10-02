PHOENIX — The Phoenix Water Services Department is introducing new financial incentives for residents to promote sustainable water use and conservation.

The incentives are aimed at encouraging the adoption of high-efficiency appliances and fixtures, saving water and reducing household expenses.

“Phoenix families understand the value of water and want to do their part to conserve this precious resource, which is why the city of Phoenix is working to make it even easier to do,” Mayor Kate Gallego said in a press release.

“On the heels of our innovative water-leak sensor pilot program launch, these cost-cutting rebate programs will help residents address indoor and outdoor water waste.

“As Phoenix works to lead the region in sustainable development and advanced water purification, these programs are additional tangible ways we can support our water security now and for generations to come.”

The city is offering financial incentives for water-efficient toilets and smart irrigation controllers.

Residents can receive $75 for the purchase and installation of an EPA WaterSense-labeled toilet or smart immigration controller.

Single-family residential households or renters who are city of Phoenix water utility customers qualify.

