ARIZONA NEWS

Downtown Glendale brings back ‘LiVE!’ concert series with new monthly format

Sep 28, 2023, 4:15 AM

A band plays during a 2022 version of downtown Glendale's LiVE! concert series. (City of Glendale Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX — Glendale’s “LiVE!” downtown concert series returns this weekend with a new format and new location.

The West Valley suburb is making the free event into a once-a-month themed show at the lot on 57th Avenue and Glenn Drive, a block north of Glendale Avenue.

The new format debuts Saturday with “Fiesta Caliente” to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Amor Prohibido Band: A Selena Tribute will headline the show, with Internacional Mariachisimo, Louie S. and the PowerDrive Band getting the party started.

In addition to the music, the event will feature lawn games, a live art installation curated by Adrian Ramirez, food trucks (Sol Taco Truck, Chimichurri Argentine Grill, Big Mamma’s Events and Elote Man AZ) and a bar area serving adult beverages.

Gates open at noon, and the music runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Free parking is available on surrounding streets and at the Bank of America garage.

“We are looking forward to kicking off the new event season as we continue to bring this fantastic series to the community,” Daniel Sabillon, economic development deputy director and downtown manager for Glendale, said in a press release.

“In addition to the fun and memories that will be made, this new format helps us further support our local merchants by bringing concertgoers consistently to downtown Glendale during the eight months of the series.”

Previous versions of the event were held at Murphy Park, with multiple shows over several weeks.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of Glendale’s LiVE! concert series (all dates are Saturdays):

  • Oct. 21: Oktoberfest
  • Nov. 18: Rockin’ Boots
  • Dec. 16: Jingle & Jam
  • Jan. 20: Alternative Edge
  • Feb. 24: Reggae Roots
  • March 23: Hey Mr. DJ
  • April 13: Rhythm & Blues

