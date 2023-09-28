PHOENIX — Glendale’s “LiVE!” downtown concert series returns this weekend with a new format and new location.

The West Valley suburb is making the free event into a once-a-month themed show at the lot on 57th Avenue and Glenn Drive, a block north of Glendale Avenue.

The new format debuts Saturday with “Fiesta Caliente” to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Amor Prohibido Band: A Selena Tribute will headline the show, with Internacional Mariachisimo, Louie S. and the PowerDrive Band getting the party started.

In addition to the music, the event will feature lawn games, a live art installation curated by Adrian Ramirez, food trucks (Sol Taco Truck, Chimichurri Argentine Grill, Big Mamma’s Events and Elote Man AZ) and a bar area serving adult beverages.

Gates open at noon, and the music runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Free parking is available on surrounding streets and at the Bank of America garage.

“We are looking forward to kicking off the new event season as we continue to bring this fantastic series to the community,” Daniel Sabillon, economic development deputy director and downtown manager for Glendale, said in a press release.

“In addition to the fun and memories that will be made, this new format helps us further support our local merchants by bringing concertgoers consistently to downtown Glendale during the eight months of the series.”

Previous versions of the event were held at Murphy Park, with multiple shows over several weeks.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of Glendale’s LiVE! concert series (all dates are Saturdays):

Oct. 21: Oktoberfest

Nov. 18: Rockin’ Boots

Dec. 16: Jingle & Jam

Jan. 20: Alternative Edge

Feb. 24: Reggae Roots

March 23: Hey Mr. DJ

April 13: Rhythm & Blues

