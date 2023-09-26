PHOENIX — The first year of construction on a massive Interstate 17 improvement project north of metro Phoenix has been completed.

The $445 million project aims to reduce congestion along the 23-mile stretch from Anthem Way to Sunset Point.

New general purpose lanes, flex lanes, and bridge widening and replacement are among the highlights of the project.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

What was the I-17 construction completed in the first year of the project?

Most of the work over the past 12 months was controlled rock blasting and earthwork.

The rock blasting will make way for the 15 miles of widening between Anthem Way and Black Canyon City and the remaining 8 miles for the flex lanes that will be constructed next to the existing southbound lanes from Anthem Way to Sunset Point.

About 1.7 million cubic yards of material is being removed and shipped to other areas of the project to be used in the new roadway.

All material that is excavated will be used in the project.

What’s next for the I-17 project?

Rock blasting will continue, but that’s not all.

Some paving work in the southern section of the project between Anthem Way and Table Mesa Road started over the summer and will continue into next year.

The paving process takes more than a year to complete because it uses four layers — subgrade, aggregate base, asphalt payment and top layer — and requires the right weather.

The roadway only has closures during weekday overnight hours and most of the work is completed during the day.

The speed limit in the construction zone has been lowered from 75 mph to 65 mph as a safety precaution.

