PHOENIX — At least $1 million in funding has been given to Valley businesses impacted by construction on light rail projects since 2021, officials announced.

Funding was provided by the Small Business Financial Assistance Program, the South Central Extension/Downtown Hub and the Northwest Extension Phase II.

The grants were given to small, locally-owned businesses to support them through the construction phase.

“Small businesses are the heart and soul of Phoenix. Not only do they power our thriving local economy, but they also enrich our city’s culture and history,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a Valley Metro press release.

“By ensuring they have the support they need during light rail construction, we are putting our community and entrepreneurs at the forefront of Phoenix’s growth.”

Owner of Crazy Jim’s restaurant Albert Bahram said he used the funding to pay his rent when he needed the help the most.

“During COVID-19, we were very slow and when Valley Metro started helping small businesses like mine, it was a huge deal to us,” Bahram said in the release.

Qualified new businesses and ones that have received prior funding can still apply online for up to $9,000 annually.

Businesses that qualify for the program are located directly next to light rail construction, locally owned, have a maximum of 15 employees and an annual revenue of $750,000 or less.

