2 people dead after crash that spilled onto Glendale high school property

Sep 26, 2023, 7:25 AM | Updated: 11:15 am

A crash spilled onto the property of Apollo High School in Glendale, Arizona, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (Google Street View Photo)

PHOENIX — Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a crash that spilled into a West Valley high school, authorities said.

Officers responded to the intersection of 47th and Northern avenues around 4:10 a.m. after two vehicles collided, the Glendale Police Department said.

One of the vehicles ended up on the property of Apollo High School, damaging a fence.

A man and a woman in one of the vehicles were taken to a hospital, where they died of their injuries, police said. The victims’ names were not released.

The only person in the other vehicle sustained minor injures.

Northern Avenue was closed between 43rd and 51st avenues throughout the morning. The road reopened around 11 a.m.

The investigation into what led up to the collision is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

