PHOENIX — An arrest was made a week after an afternoon shooting left a man dead on a Phoenix street, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call in the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 24, the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found 35-year-old Maurice Jamal Edwards in the roadway with a gunshot wound.

Edwards was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The shooter left the scene before police arrived.

Investigators worked to identify 67-year-old Bobby Roberts as the suspect, police said.

Roberts was arrested Monday and booked into jail on multiple counts, including murder and weapons charges, police said.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story was published Sept. 25, 2023.

