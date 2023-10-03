Arrest made in fatal afternoon shooting at Phoenix intersection
Oct 3, 2023, 9:11 AM | Updated: 10:09 am
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
PHOENIX — An arrest was made a week after an afternoon shooting left a man dead on a Phoenix street, authorities said Tuesday.
Officers responded to a call in the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 24, the Phoenix Police Department said.
They found 35-year-old Maurice Jamal Edwards in the roadway with a gunshot wound.
Edwards was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.
The shooter left the scene before police arrived.
Investigators worked to identify 67-year-old Bobby Roberts as the suspect, police said.
Roberts was arrested Monday and booked into jail on multiple counts, including murder and weapons charges, police said.
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story was published Sept. 25, 2023.
