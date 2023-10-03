Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arrest made in fatal afternoon shooting at Phoenix intersection

Oct 3, 2023, 9:11 AM | Updated: 10:09 am

Bobby Roberts was arrested Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in connection with a fatal shooting in Phoenix, Arizona, a week earlier. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An arrest was made a week after an afternoon shooting left a man dead on a Phoenix street, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call in the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 24, the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found 35-year-old Maurice Jamal Edwards in the roadway with a gunshot wound.

Edwards was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The shooter left the scene before police arrived.

Investigators worked to identify 67-year-old Bobby Roberts as the suspect, police said.

Roberts was arrested Monday and booked into jail on multiple counts, including murder and weapons charges, police said.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story was published Sept. 25, 2023.

