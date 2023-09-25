Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa police fatally shoot man who allegedly broke into ex-girlfriend’s house

Sep 25, 2023, 7:01 AM | Updated: 10:16 am

File photo of a Mesa Police patrol vehicle. A man was killed in a shooting involving Mesa officers ...

A man was killed in a shooting involving Mesa officers on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (Facebook File Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A Mesa police officer fatally shot an armed man after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house Sunday night, authorities said.

Joel Castaneda, 42, allegedly fired at officers before he was shot, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release Monday morning.

Castaneda was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Officers initially responded to a residential burglary call at Hobson and Broadway Road around 8:40 p.m. Sunday, police said. Hobson is just east of Mesa Drive.

The victim said Castaneda, her ex-boyfriend, broke into her house. She told officers he may have gone to a friend’s house at Hobson and 8th Avenue, several blocks south of Broadway.

RELATED STORIES

Officers went to the friend’s house and contacted the residents, who said they knew the suspect but weren’t sure if he was there.

“The homeowner led officers to a room where Castaneda sometimes stays, and Castaneda immediately displayed a handgun and began firing at officers,” Sgt. Jamey Cox said in the release.

“One officer returned fire, striking Castaneda.”

Officers were uncertain about Castaneda’s condition after the shooting, so they retreated and called Mesa SWAT for a possible barricade situation.

SWAT officers determined that the suspect was dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Photos of the Carnegie Medal and Mesa's Jonathon Baez, was selected to receive the prestigious awar...

Kevin Stone

Mesa hero who saved girls from burning apartment gets Carnegie Medal

A Mesa hero who saved two girls from an apartment fire last year was selected to receive a prestigious Carnegie Medal for his act of extraordinary bravery.

5 minutes ago

Mugshot of Isaiah King, who is accused of fatally shooting a man in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sept. 21, ...

KTAR.com

Arrest made after fatal shooting at west Phoenix apartment complex

A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed at a west Phoenix apartment complex last week, authorities said.

1 hour ago

Hobbs sits at a table with representatives of the Korean International Trade Association...

KTAR.com

Gov. Hobbs returns to Arizona from east Asia after meeting industry leaders

Gov. Katie Hobbs returned to Arizona on Friday after concluding a weeklong trip to Taiwan and South Korea to strengthen economic ties.

2 hours ago

patrol car in front of caution tape...

KTAR.com

Police investigating 2 south Phoenix homicides from over the weekend

Investigations are underway after two people were found fatally shot Sunday morning in separate south Phoenix shootings, authorities said. 

5 hours ago

Arizona man sentenced after attempted child sex trafficking...

KTAR.com

Arizona man gets 7 years in prison for attempted child sex trafficking

An Arizona man was sentenced to seven years in prison for attempted child sex trafficking on Thursday, officials said.

7 hours ago

The Boys and Girls Club city facility at 300 E. Chandler Blvd is set to be renovated thanks to an a...

Serena O'Sullivan

East Valley city approves $1.3 million renovation of Boys and Girls Club facility

The city of Chandler said it approved an amended lease agreement to renovate the Chandler Compadres facility for $1.3 million last week.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Mesa police fatally shoot man who allegedly broke into ex-girlfriend’s house