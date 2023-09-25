PHOENIX – A Mesa police officer fatally shot an armed man after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house Sunday night, authorities said.

Joel Castaneda, 42, allegedly fired at officers before he was shot, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release Monday morning.

Castaneda was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Officers initially responded to a residential burglary call at Hobson and Broadway Road around 8:40 p.m. Sunday, police said. Hobson is just east of Mesa Drive.

The victim said Castaneda, her ex-boyfriend, broke into her house. She told officers he may have gone to a friend’s house at Hobson and 8th Avenue, several blocks south of Broadway.

Officers went to the friend’s house and contacted the residents, who said they knew the suspect but weren’t sure if he was there.

“The homeowner led officers to a room where Castaneda sometimes stays, and Castaneda immediately displayed a handgun and began firing at officers,” Sgt. Jamey Cox said in the release.

“One officer returned fire, striking Castaneda.”

Officers were uncertain about Castaneda’s condition after the shooting, so they retreated and called Mesa SWAT for a possible barricade situation.

SWAT officers determined that the suspect was dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

