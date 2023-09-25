PHOENIX — Two people were found fatally shot in separate shootings Sunday morning in south Phoenix , authorities said.

In the first incident, officers responded to a shooting call around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near Broadway Road and Central Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Hamzah Sirajaldin with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect was in custody, police said.

Later in the morning, officers responded to a shooting call around 10:30 a.m. near Baseline Road and 16th Street, police said.

When they arrived, they found a woman, who has not been identified, with a gunshot wound, police said.

She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

There are no suspects in custody, police said.

No other details were made available. Both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about either case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.