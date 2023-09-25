Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police investigating 2 south Phoenix homicides from over the weekend

Sep 25, 2023, 5:48 AM | Updated: 6:32 am

patrol car in front of caution tape...

Two people were found fatally shot in separate shootings Sunday morning, Sept. 25, 2023, in south Phoenix. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two people were found fatally shot in separate shootings Sunday morning in south Phoenix , authorities said.

In the first incident, officers responded to a shooting call around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near Broadway Road and Central Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Hamzah Sirajaldin with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect was in custody, police said.

RELATED STORIES

Later in the morning, officers responded to a shooting call around 10:30 a.m. near Baseline Road and 16th Street, police said.

When they arrived, they found a woman, who has not been identified, with a gunshot wound, police said.

She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

There are no suspects in custody, police said.

No other details were made available. Both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about either case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Mesa Police patrol vehicle. A man was killed in a shooting involving Mesa officers ...

KTAR.com

Man killed in shooting involving Mesa police Sunday night

A man was killed in a shooting involving Mesa police after officers responded to a domestic violence call Sunday night.

2 hours ago

Arizona man sentenced after attempted child sex trafficking...

KTAR.com

Arizona man gets 7 years in prison for attempted child sex trafficking

An Arizona man was sentenced to seven years in prison for attempted child sex trafficking on Thursday, officials said.

4 hours ago

The Boys and Girls Club city facility at 300 E. Chandler Blvd is set to be renovated thanks to an a...

Serena O'Sullivan

East Valley city approves $1.3 million renovation of Boys and Girls Club facility

The city of Chandler said it approved an amended lease agreement to renovate the Chandler Compadres facility for $1.3 million last week.

4 hours ago

(Phoenix Police Department Photo/via YouTube)...

KTAR.com

Police share body cam footage related to fatal shooting of alleged carjacker in Glendale

The Phoenix Police Department released body camera footage related to an early September shooting of an alleged carjacker on Friday.

5 hours ago

A new family entertainment facility is expected to open at a retail center in Peoria. (Avison Young...

Phoenix Business Journal Staff

Indoor family fun park concept set for Arizona debut in West Valley

Slick City Action Park, an indoor entertainment center, has signed a lease for 35,000 square feet in Peoria, its first Arizona location.

5 hours ago

Birdcall storefront...

Brandon Gray

Chicken restaurant Birdcall expands with grand opening in Phoenix

Denver-based chicken restaurant Birdcall announced the grand opening of its second Arizona location in the Valley.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Police investigating 2 south Phoenix homicides from over the weekend