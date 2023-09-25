Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Chicken restaurant Birdcall expands with grand opening in Phoenix

Sep 24, 2023, 8:00 PM

Birdcall storefront...

Denver-based chicken restaurant Birdcall is opening its second location in the Valley. (Serendipit Consulting)

(Serendipit Consulting)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Denver-based chicken restaurant Birdcall announced the grand opening of its second Arizona location in the Valley.

The restaurant will be located near 7th Street near Glendale Avenue in Phoenix.

It is 2,770 square feet with an indoor dining room, bar seating and an outdoor patio. The bar will feature six taps of local Arizona beers and the restaurant’s signature hand-crafted margaritas. In addition, Birdcall’s new location will have a drive-thru and online pickup.

RELATED STORIES

Birdcall’s menu includes sandwiches, salads and tenders with sides like fries, tater tots and cole slaw. Also, there is a kid’s menu and breakfast items available.

“We are excited to introduce Birdcall to the dynamic city of Phoenix, following the success of our first Arizona restaurant in Scottsdale,” Birdcall CEO Mark Lohmann said in a press release.

“The opening of this second location reflects the remarkable support we’ve garnered from our local communities. We have been committed to delivering unparalleled hospitality and exceptional quality since our inception in 2016.”

With the success of its location on Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale, Birdcall plans to open a third location in October at San Tan Village in Gilbert.

The Colorado-based chain will have a Golden Ticket giveaway where the first 25 guests in the drive-thru will get free Birdcall for a year.

Birdcall will open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Downtown Phoenix skyline...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 23-24

In case you missed it. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

5 hours ago

(Public Domain Photo)...

KTAR.com

Salt River Project celebrates National Drive Electric Week

Salt River Project is celebrating 2023 National Drive Electric Week with rebates on electric charging stations for personal use and for businesses.

9 hours ago

patrol car in roadway in front of yellow tape...

KTAR.com

2 people are dead after separate shooting incidents occur within hours in Phoenix

Two people were pronounced dead in Phoenix after two shooting incidents occurred within two hours of each other on Saturday.

12 hours ago

(AZ511 Photo)...

KTAR.com

Eastbound Loop 202 reopens after for multi-car crash leaving 1 dead

Authorities closed eastbound traffic on the Loop 202 near 32nd Street early Sunday after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car.

14 hours ago

Mesa College Promise program gets $25K to help STEM students...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mesa College Promise program gets $25K from Google Fiber to support STEM students

A new grant from Google Fiber could help STEM students in Mesa through a new $25,000 donation, officials said Friday.

16 hours ago

(Jopwell Photo/via Pexels)...

Kim Komando

Smart tech life hacks Arizona workers should use to save time and stay safe

I got a text from a number I felt I should have known not long ago, but it wasn’t saved in my phone. There’s a smart trick I used to find it.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Chicken restaurant Birdcall expands with grand opening in Phoenix