Chicken restaurant Birdcall expands with grand opening in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Denver-based chicken restaurant Birdcall announced the grand opening of its second Arizona location in the Valley.

The restaurant will be located near 7th Street near Glendale Avenue in Phoenix.

It is 2,770 square feet with an indoor dining room, bar seating and an outdoor patio. The bar will feature six taps of local Arizona beers and the restaurant’s signature hand-crafted margaritas. In addition, Birdcall’s new location will have a drive-thru and online pickup.

Birdcall’s menu includes sandwiches, salads and tenders with sides like fries, tater tots and cole slaw. Also, there is a kid’s menu and breakfast items available.

“We are excited to introduce Birdcall to the dynamic city of Phoenix, following the success of our first Arizona restaurant in Scottsdale,” Birdcall CEO Mark Lohmann said in a press release.

“The opening of this second location reflects the remarkable support we’ve garnered from our local communities. We have been committed to delivering unparalleled hospitality and exceptional quality since our inception in 2016.”

With the success of its location on Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale, Birdcall plans to open a third location in October at San Tan Village in Gilbert.

The Colorado-based chain will have a Golden Ticket giveaway where the first 25 guests in the drive-thru will get free Birdcall for a year.

Birdcall will open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.