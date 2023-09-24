Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 people are dead after separate shooting incidents occur within hours in Phoenix

Sep 24, 2023, 10:35 AM

PHOENIX — Two men were found shot and killed within two hours of each other on Saturday in Phoenix.

The first man was found just west of Interstate 17 on Thunderbird Road around 2:20 p.m.

He was discovered injured with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was available. Police did not provide identification information.

Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO) and provide an anonymous tip.

The second incident occurred further south near the intersection of 46th Avenue and Thomas Road.

One man, 27-year-old Gabriel Javier Garcia, was arrested for shooting and killing 37-year-old Luis Javier Ponce Munoz.

Ponce Munoz was pronounced dead at the scene around 3:45 p.m.

