ARIZONA NEWS

55 dogs removed from home in Chandler, owner arrested

Sep 23, 2023, 1:47 PM | Updated: 1:54 pm

Chandler police vehicle...

(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department, File)

(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department, File)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society has removed and taken custody of 55 neglected dogs from a home in Chandler, according to the Chandler Police Department.

Police served a search warrant on the home, located near the intersection of Cooper and Pecos roads, after receiving a tip from a veterinary professional about the condition of three of the dogs.

Police have identified the owner of the home as April McLaughlin.

McLaughlin was arrested and charged with 55 counts of animal abuse-neglect.

She also is being charged with 55 counts of cruelty to animals-failure to provide medical care and one count of vulnerable adult abuse.

This incident remains under investigation.

