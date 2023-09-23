Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Partners move forward on long-planned hotel in downtown Phoenix

Sep 23, 2023, 5:00 AM

Preliminary renderings submitted to the city of Phoenix in 2018 show the original design concept fo...

Preliminary renderings submitted to the city of Phoenix in 2018 show the original design concept for the proposed hotel project. (City of Phoenix Rendering)

(City of Phoenix Rendering)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY AUDREY JENSEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


A group of developers has moved forward with plans for a significant downtown Phoenix hotel that was proposed five years ago but never built.

To be called The Edith, the $140 million mixed-use building will stand 17 stories high and feature 236 rooms with 23,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. It’s also expected to include a ground-floor restaurant, rooftop pool and bar, café and full-service spa and fitness center.

The group developing the new hotel includes prominent Valley developer Sunbelt Holdings and Scottsdale-based BB Hotels & Resorts, formerly known as Berger Holdings, California-based Pacific Hospitality Group and general contractor Mortenson. Gensler is the architect.

The project was initially proposed in 2018 after the city posted a request for proposals for a small piece of land it owned downtown at the southeast corner of Central Avenue and Adams Street.

Between two proposals, the city approved Berger Holding’s mixed-use hotel project that was initially estimated to cost $62 million. Sundt Construction was part of early conversations for the hotel but is no longer involved in the project, according to a Sundt spokesperson.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

office building with trees...

SuElen Rivera

2 Phoenix Biltmore-area office buildings sell for $72.1 million

Two large office buildings that sit along the heart of the Camelback Corridor in Phoenix recently sold for $72.1 million. 

9 hours ago

Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jers...

Associated Press

3rd Republican presidential debate is set for Nov. 8 in Miami, with the strictest qualifications yet

The third Republican presidential debate will be held in Miami on Nov. 8, a day after several states hold off-year elections.

10 hours ago

During the equinox, the Earth’s axis and its orbit line up so that both hemispheres get an equal ...

Associated Press

The fall equinox is here. What does that mean?

The equinox arrives on Saturday, marking the start of the fall season for the Northern Hemisphere. But what does that actually mean?

11 hours ago

Tempe police officer Candance Kanavel is competing in the Miss USA pagaent. (City of Tempe)...

Danny Shapiro

Tempe police officer to compete in Miss USA Pageant as Miss Arizona

A Tempe police officer will trade in her badge for a crown next week when she competes in the Miss USA Pageant as Miss Arizona.

13 hours ago

A Border Patrol officer sits inside his car as he guards the US/Mexico border fence, in Nogales, Ar...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gov. Hobbs to grant $10 million to Nogales Police Department for border security

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Friday a $10 million grant to the Nogales Police Department that will help protect the U.S.-Mexico border.

14 hours ago

Chandler residents can apply to 4 new assistance programs...

Serena O'Sullivan

New programs help Chandler residents with neighborhood improvements

Chandler residents could soon say goodbye to cracked sidewalks, cat colonies and loneliness thanks to four city assistance programs.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Partners move forward on long-planned hotel in downtown Phoenix