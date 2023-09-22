Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix sandwich shop owner still feels weight of fight over Zone homeless encampment

Sep 22, 2023, 12:05 PM | Updated: 1:14 pm

A photo posted to the Old Station Subs Facebook page in 2014 shows the downtown Phoenix sandwich sh...

A photo posted to the Old Station Subs Facebook page in 2014 shows the downtown Phoenix sandwich shop, before the Zone homeless encampment overtook the area. (Facebook Photo/Old Station Subs)

(Facebook Photo/Old Station Subs)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

Joe Faillace, Owner of Old Station Subs
10 minutes

PHOENIX — The longtime owner of a downtown Phoenix sandwich shop near the Zone homeless encampment is still feeling the weight of a four-year battle even though the city finally was ordered to finish the job of cleaning up the area.

“It’s still hard. There’s still a long road to go, you know,” Joe Faillace told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on Thursday, a day after a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ordered Phoenix to abate the public nuisance of the Zone by Nov. 4.

Faillace has owned Old Station Subs at Jefferson Street and 13th Avenue for nearly four decades. The restaurant is a block away from the Human Services Campus, a collaboration of partner organizations at 12th Avenue and Madison Street that provide services to people experiencing homelessness.

RELATED STORIES

When did Phoenix’s Zone homeless encampment start?

Faillace said a tent city started taking root in the area in November 2019.

“It’s been so depressing and … just such a mental stress on all our neighbors. … It’s been hard to have a good attitude. It’s been hard to come to work,” he said.

Faillace said the city’s response over the years has been disheartening.

“It’s sad for the homeless people. It’s sad that the city made us go through this for four years, because we went to so many meetings and we tried to get help and … this just never happened,” the sandwich shop owner said.

“And it costs hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars, and the city lost. Who pays for that? All of us.”

Faillace and other area business owners and residents sued the city last year for failing to properly maintain the area and enforce laws there.

“The crime, the defecation, the urination, the drugs, the prostitution, the muscle, the vulnerable being abused,” he said while describing the situation.

In March of this year, Superior Court Judge Scott Blaney ordered the city to devise a plan to clean up the Zone and carry it out as soon as possible.

Phoenix faces dueling lawsuits over homeless situation

Phoenix officials have been constrained somewhat by rulings in another lawsuit, one filed last year by the American Civil Liberties Union accusing the city of violating the civil rights of the Zone’s unsheltered residents.

The judge in that federal case issued an order in December prohibiting the city from enforcing sleeping and camping bans on anyone in the Zone who can’t obtain a shelter bed. The city was also told it couldn’t destroy property seized during cleanup efforts without first holding it in a secure location for 30 days.

The injunction did not prohibit enhanced cleanup operations as long as the city followed the terms of the order.

What has city been doing to clean up Zone?

On May 10, the city and partner agencies started clearing out the Zone one block a time. Every few weeks, they moved campers off another block while offering space in shelters.

On Wednesday, more than four months later, Blaney ruled that Phoenix has had enough time and gave the city 45 days to finish the job.

Faillace said he’s seen mixed results from the city’s efforts so far.

“They have cleaned it up a little bit. There’s some streets that are a lot better. My street is better,” the sandwich shop owner said.

“But there’s still a tremendous amount of people down here. They’re still walking around. They’re still talking to themselves. They’re still fighting with themselves.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

North High School...

KTAR.com

Student at North High School in Phoenix arrested after being found with handgun

A student at North High School in Phoenix was arrested Thursday after he was found with a handgun on campus, authorities said.

19 minutes ago

Mugshot of Christina Pasqualetto of Gilbert, Arizona, who is accused of shooting her estrange husba...

KTAR.com

Gilbert woman accused of shooting husband because he wanted divorce

A Gilbert woman was arrested after allegedly shooting her estranged husband in Prescott, apparently because he wanted a divorce.

2 hours ago

Gas pump inside vehicle at station...

SuElen Rivera

Have gas prices topped out in Arizona? Experts weighs in

Gas prices are high across Arizona, but some experts believe prices have topped off and more relief could be on the horizon.

3 hours ago

Stock image of an ambulance. A woman died at the hospital after getting hit while she crossed a Pho...

KTAR.com

Woman dies after getting hit by vehicle in west Phoenix

A woman died after getting hit by a vehicle early Friday while she was walking across Indian School Road in west Phoenix.

4 hours ago

An Arizona Department of Transportation camera view of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and Kyrene Road ...

KTAR.com

Man hospitalized after getting shot on East Valley freeway

A man was injured Friday morning in a shooting on the Loop 202 Santan Freeway near Kyrene Road in Chandler, authorities said.

5 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix Police patrol vehicle with lights on at night. Authorities are investigatin...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident in south Phoenix

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Seventh Street in south Phoenix on Thursday night, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Phoenix sandwich shop owner still feels weight of fight over Zone homeless encampment