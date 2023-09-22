PHOENIX — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident in south Phoenix on Thursday night, authorities said.

Leonardo Cortez, 20, apparently was crossing Seventh Street midblock south of Buckeye Road when he was struck by a northbound vehicle, which left the scene, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. and found Cortez with serious injuries. Fire personnel pronounced him dead at the scene after attempting life-saving measures.

“What led up to the collision remains part of the ongoing investigation,” Sgt. Robert Scherer said in a press release.

No other details were made available.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Silent Witness tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

