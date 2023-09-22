Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident in south Phoenix
Sep 22, 2023, 8:09 AM
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident in south Phoenix on Thursday night, authorities said.
Leonardo Cortez, 20, apparently was crossing Seventh Street midblock south of Buckeye Road when he was struck by a northbound vehicle, which left the scene, the Phoenix Police Department said.
Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. and found Cortez with serious injuries. Fire personnel pronounced him dead at the scene after attempting life-saving measures.
“What led up to the collision remains part of the ongoing investigation,” Sgt. Robert Scherer said in a press release.
No other details were made available.
Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.
Silent Witness tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.