Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

‘Cloud seeding’ offers water generation opportunity in Arizona, with some caveats

Sep 20, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 6:33 am

a buoy sits on dry cracked earth...

A scientific process of triggering rain or snow known as “cloud seeding” offers tantalizing possibilities for water creation, especially in areas like drought-stricken Arizona. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

(AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Luke Forstner's Profile Picture

BY LUKE FORSTNER


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A scientific process of triggering rain or snow known as “cloud seeding” offers tantalizing possibilities for water creation, especially in areas like drought-stricken Arizona.

Orestes Morfin with Central Arizona Project said the actual process of cloud seeding is fairly simple.

“Cloud seeding… stimulates the generation of ice crystals or precipitation,” he explained. “When you introduce what is called a ‘nucleating agent,’ it just gives a little kickstart for the water in that cloud to start coalescing.”

The most commonly used nucleating agent is silver iodide, and it and other compounds like it can be utilized in a variety of ways.

“There’s the aircraft method, where you fly through the clouds and disperse your nucleating agent,” Morfin said. “There are also ground-based generators.”

RELATED STORIES

However, there’s a caveat: for cloud seeding to be most effective, there’s an element of chance involved.

“There are some storms that just don’t lend themselves well to generating enough snow if you seed them,” Morfin explained. “Predicting the suitability of a storm season… that’s sort of hard to assess.”

Morfin added that many specific weather conditions need to be accounted for.

“[Conditions] including air temperature, the cloud moisture, the wind speed, the direction,” he said. “It is absolutely impossible to know before a winter season how often those conditions will occur.”

That reality has guided the way CAP thinks about cloud seeding. Instead of relying on water from cloud seeding, they instead aim to use the technique whenever possible to boost existing water supplies.

Currently, Morfin said CAP is focused on funding cloud seeding projects upstream to boost snowpack and augment the Colorado river.

However, he added that technological development will continue to make cloud seeding more viable as a potential source of water to bolster our supplies.

“There have been some recent events in particle modeling, using historical weather to determine the most ideal places, [and] some pioneering advancements in the use of radar, ice sensors and weather stations to determine the appropriate time to seed,” Morfin said. “The focus now is on predictability.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(KTAR News Photo)...

Danny Shapiro

Here’s everything you need to know for the 2023 Arizona State Fair

The weather is cooling and summer is ending, which means it's time for the return of the Arizona State Fair. Here's what to know.

2 hours ago

Contractors looking at work for the Transcanyon waterline...

KTAR.com

Grand Canyon National Park announces closures related to waterline construction

As Grand Canyon National Park officials prepare for construction on the Transcanyon Waterline, upcoming closures that will affect tourism in the area were recently announced.

2 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: 2 former, married FBI agents share more stories

Former FBI agents Steve and Linda Hooper, who are married, share more stories on this episode of Amazing Arizonans.

2 hours ago

(NAI Horizon Photo)...

KTAR.com

Historic building near downtown Phoenix transformed into small business space

A historic building near downtown Phoenix has been transformed into a small business incubator and makerspace.

11 hours ago

Phoenix Fire truck at South Mountain. (Phoenix Fire Department)...

Brandon Gray

Phoenix Fire Department to host community safety event at Cesar Chavez Park

The Phoenix Fire Department announced Tuesday it is hosting a Community Safety Fair at Cesar Chavez Park.

15 hours ago

A rendering shows the plans for Pickle and Social Scottsdale....

Kevin Stone

Pickle and Social sport/entertainment venue coming to Scottsdale

Come for the pickleball, stay for the food, drinks, games and music. And if you like the idea of Pickle and Social Scottsdale, you can own a piece of it.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

‘Cloud seeding’ offers water generation opportunity in Arizona, with some caveats