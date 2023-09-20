PHOENIX — On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, it is the second part of my conversation with Steve and Linda Hooper.

They have over 50 years of experience with the FBI. Linda describes excelling in a male-dominated profession, how she was received by her colleagues and more of the cases she worked on.

Steve tells us about working on the Jared Loughner case in Tucson. Loughner pleaded guilty to 19 crimes in the shooting of Gabby Giffords and others.

Both of them share what is was like to work together as a married couple in the FBI.

Steve and Linda Hooper are true heroes in my opinion. Both dedicated their careers to arrest and help convict some of the worst criminals in America.

I hope you enjoy the conclusion of this two-part conversation.

Amazing Arizonans is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.