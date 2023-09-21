PHOENIX — The city of Scottsdale is preparing to officially unveil its new civic center remodel this fall.

“We are absolutely thrilled to officially relaunch Scottsdale Civic Center, the original epicenter of Scottsdale’s arts culture, hospitality, community spirit and unique Western reputation,” Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega said in a press release.

“Going way beyond renovation, we can now enjoy three new outdoor stages, kid-friendly play areas, botanical exhibits, 140 new shade trees and water conservation turf areas. We invite everyone to celebrate with us.”

Scottsdale is celebrating the remodel with an event called Fall in Love with Scottsdale Civic Center.

More than 70 activities will take place in and around the center and throughout Old Town. Fall in Love with Scottsdale Civic Center will be from Oct. 3 until Nov. 22.

A revitalization journey

The Scottsdale Civic Center’s revitalization began with construction in October 2021. Changes for the 55-year-old space included improvements to structural and electrical deficiencies, the press release said.

Outdoor public space was also updated to be event-ready to position itself to attract large-scale events.

The $33.5 million project was financed primarily with bonds approved in 2019 by Scottsdale voters.

Improvements for the Scottsdale Civic Center were finalized in March 2023 and beginning in October.

What are Scottsdale Civic Center’s improvements?

Improvements include a new permanent stage at the East Bowl with a shade structure and a new centrally located 360-degree performance structure between the Civic Loop and West Bowl.

The Social Hub, located between Scottsdale City Hall and Civic Center Library, provides a direct connection to the new children’s library entrance. The hub has a splash pad and fog feature, a children’s play area and shaded social and picnic areas.

The west entrance underwent reconstruction and was renamed West Paseo.

New restrooms near the Social Hub and updated City Hall lagoons round out the project improvements, the press release said.

Many Scottsdale Pubic Art Collection pieces are returning to and placed in new locations. Guests will be able to use the Intuitive Civic Loop which provides a walking experience to view most of the iconic public art within the center.

“Scottsdale Civic Center links Scottsdale Stadium, the iconic City Hall and Civic Center Library, the renowned Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and Scottsdale Historical Museum to Historic Old Town, Main Street galleries, Museum of the West and northbound to the Scottsdale Waterfront and fabulous Scottsdale Fashion Square,” Ortega said in the press release.

