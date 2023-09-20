Close
Birria Quesadilla (Arizona State Fair Photo) Cereal Cannolis (Arizona State Fair Photo) Crispy Chicken Salad (Arizona State Fair Photo) Crispy Chicken Wrap (Arizona State Fair Photo) Fruit Roll Up Dole Whip Cup (Arizona State Fair Photo) Hot Cheeto Cheesy Pickle Pizza (Arizona State Fair Photo) Loaded Birria Cheese Fries (Arizona State Fair Photo) Loaded Chicken Fries (Arizona State Fair Photo) Loaded Churro Strawberry Sundae (Arizona State Fair Photo) Loaded Strawberries and Cream Churro (Arizona State Fair Photo) Peaches & Cream Funnel Cake (Arizona State Fair Photo) Pickle Tamale Bites (Arizona State Fair Photo) Quesabirria Tacos (Arizona State Fair Photo) The Chubs Smash Burger (Arizona State Fair Photo) Birria Egg Rolls (Arizona State Fair Photo) Barbi-licious Float Candy Factory (Arizona State Fair Photo)

PHOENIX — The weather is cooling and summer is ending, which means it’s time for the return of the Arizona State Fair.

The event, located at 19th Avenue and McDowell Road, has a host of new attractions, food and features debuting over a five-week stretch.

“There are so many things you can come see at the State Fair, from foods to rides to cute animals to concerts to free entertainment,” Brianda Martinez, the fair’s marketing director, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday.

Here’s a guide on what to know about this year’s edition of the fair, which ends Oct. 29:

What’s new this year at the Arizona State Fair?

There are so many new food items, you’d probably have to go every day to try them all.

RELATED STORIES

“We have tons of new fair food,” Martinez said. “Every year, we would love to try to get our food vendors to make us funky fair foods for our guests and this year they came up with some good stuff.”

Here’s the full list:

  • Hot Cheeto and Cheese Chicken on a Stick
  • Pickle Tamale Bites
  • Fruit Roll-Up Frozen Grapes on a Stick
  • Deep Fried Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich
  • Birria Egg Rolls
  • Barbilicious Float
  • Double Trouble Cone
  • Hot Cheeto Cheesy Pickle Pizza
  • The Chubs Smash Burger
  • Loaded Chicken Fries
  • Crispy Chicken Salad or Wrap
  • Tosti-Nachos
  • Quesabirria Tacos
  • Birria Quesadilla
  • Loaded Birria Fries
  • Fruit Roll-Up Dole Whip
  • Peaches and Cream Funnel Cake
  • Cereal Cannolis
  • Churros Ice Cream Sundaes
  • Loaded Strawberries and Cream Churro

There are also three new rides this year for fairgoers, according to Martinez.

“We have the Raptor Coaster, the Slingshot and the Joker 360,” Martinez said. “So if big, thrilling rides are your thing, know that this year we have three new rides available.”

What concerts are happening at the Arizona State Fair?

The Coliseum Concert Series is making a comeback after a three-year hiatus because of COVID-19.

The shows used to be included with fair admission, with most seats available on a first-come, first-served basis. But regular fair entry will no longer include general admission concert access.

Concert seating will be fully reserved this year, and tickets to the shows also cover fair admission.

“We were able to book six concerts and we’re expecting a lot of people every night,” Martinez said. “We only have six but we are very excited that we have great artists in our lineup.”

Here are the performers lined up for the series:

All concerts start at 7 p.m., with no opening acts. The arena doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 for the concerts.

The concert venue and fairgrounds are located at the northeast corner of 19th Avenue and McDowell Road.

The stadium concert series isn’t the only live music, either.

“We also have the backyard concert series, which is every night the fair is open,” Martinez said.

“We have a tribute band nightly at the backyard stage and these tribute bands, they range from Prince to Queen to the Rolling Stones to Tina Turner to Kiss to Chicago to Santana.”

How much are Arizona State Fair tickets and what are the hours?

Tickets are $15 for everyone at least 8 years old and free for children 7 and under.

The fair will run Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 29. Gates will open at noon each day and the fair will stay open typically until 11 p.m. Closing time will vary on attendance.

Opening weekend will see gates open at 4 p.m.

@ktarnews Is it time for the fair to come back yet?? #arizonastatefair #fairgrounds #azstatefair #phoenix #ktarnews #fyp ♬ Midnight – Prod. By Rose

Unlimited ride wristbands can be purchased every Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. for $50.

Fast Passes cost $30 and will get you to the front of the line for rides. They must be purchased inside the fairgrounds and quantities are limited.

Fairgoers can also rent private cabanas starting at $200.

What special deals are there at the Arizona State Fair?

There are several ways to get discounts and freebies at the fair.

Feel Good Fridays is your opportunity to get free admission to the event.

Bring 10 cans or items of non-perishable foods on Fridays to receive one free ticket. All donations will benefit Operation Santa Claus and St. Mary’s Food Bank.

How much is Arizona State Fair parking?

Parking in the two lots owned by the fair will run you between $8 and $30.

The west lot at Encanto Boulevard between 19th and 20th avenues costs $8.

The north lot at 19th and Monte Vista avenues costs $12, with a VIP parking option for $30.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Kate Ourada contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

