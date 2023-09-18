Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police looking for suspects in 2 deadly north Phoenix crimes

Sep 18, 2023, 4:00 PM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Authorities are seeking suspects in a pair of deadly crimes that occurred Sunday in north Phoenix.

The first happened around 3:30 p.m. when officers responded to the area of 26th Avenue and Thunderbird Road for reports of a man who had been stabbed.

Officers found the man, whose identity has not been released, and he was taken to a hospital for his wounds but ultimately died there.

About eight hours later, police responded to an apartment complex near 31st Street and Bell Road for a shooting.

RELATED STORIES

Officers located a man, 26-year-old Victor Meraz Montes, with multiple gunshot wounds. Meraz Montes was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Phoenix Fire truck at South Mountain. (Phoenix Fire Department)...

Brandon Gray

Firefighters, delivery driver hospitalized after crash in south Phoenix

Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning involving a fire truck and a delivery truck in south Phoenix.

4 hours ago

Norman Dominguez. (MCSO Mugshot)...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in Scottsdale after allegedly stabbing man in apparent road rage incident

A suspect was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man at a Scottsdale gas station following a road rage incident on Sunday, authorities said.

5 hours ago

A sign indicates Phoenix Children's Hospital when it was on the Good Samaritan Medical Center campu...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix Children’s celebrates 40th birthday and isn’t done growing

Born 40 years ago as a hospital within a hospital, Phoenix Children's celebrated its birthday Monday as one of the nation’s fastest-growing pediatric health care systems.

6 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How important will Arizona be in the 2024 election? Mike Broomhead explains

How important will Arizona be in the 2024 election? Mike Broomhead explains. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

8 hours ago

(Yelp Photo)...

KTAR.com

Here are some of the best metro Phoenix places to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Here's the list of some of the best spots across metro Phoenix to grab a burger on National Cheeseburger Day.

8 hours ago

File photo of a Powerball entry form and ticket. A ticket sold in Phoenix won $1 million in the Sep...

KTAR.com

Powerball ticket purchased at Phoenix QuikTrip hits for $1 million

A Phoenix lottery player won a $1 million Powerball prize over the weekend, while the jackpot soared past $600 million.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Police looking for suspects in 2 deadly north Phoenix crimes