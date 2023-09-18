Police looking for suspects in 2 deadly north Phoenix crimes

PHOENIX — Authorities are seeking suspects in a pair of deadly crimes that occurred Sunday in north Phoenix.

The first happened around 3:30 p.m. when officers responded to the area of 26th Avenue and Thunderbird Road for reports of a man who had been stabbed.

Officers found the man, whose identity has not been released, and he was taken to a hospital for his wounds but ultimately died there.

About eight hours later, police responded to an apartment complex near 31st Street and Bell Road for a shooting.

Officers located a man, 26-year-old Victor Meraz Montes, with multiple gunshot wounds. Meraz Montes was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

