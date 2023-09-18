Firefighters, delivery driver hospitalized after crash in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Four firefighters and a delivery truck driver were taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning in south Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Officials said around 11:38 a.m., firefighters were responding to a medical emergency before the crash happened.

While they were traveling eastbound on Wier Avenue, they collided with a flatbed delivery truck, authorities said.

Both trucks were able to safely stop. No other vehicles were impacted, officials said.

The gas tank on the delivery truck was punctured which caused a 1-inch gash that was quickly sealed by a hazardous materials truck.

The firefighters and delivery truck driver were taken to a local hospital in stable condition as a precaution.

Phoenix police are investigating the crash.

