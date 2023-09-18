Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Firefighters, delivery driver hospitalized after crash in south Phoenix

Sep 18, 2023, 3:03 PM

Phoenix Fire truck at South Mountain. (Phoenix Fire Department)...

Phoenix Fire truck at South Mountain. (Phoenix Fire Department)

(Phoenix Fire Department)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Four firefighters and a delivery truck driver were taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning in south Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Officials said around 11:38 a.m., firefighters were responding to a medical emergency before the crash happened.

While they were traveling eastbound on Wier Avenue, they collided with a flatbed delivery truck, authorities said.

Both trucks were able to safely stop. No other vehicles were impacted, officials said.

RELATED STORIES

The gas tank on the delivery truck was punctured which caused a 1-inch gash that was quickly sealed by a hazardous materials truck.

The firefighters and delivery truck driver were taken to a local hospital in stable condition as a precaution.

Phoenix police are investigating the crash.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Police looking for suspects in 2 deadly north Phoenix crimes

Authorities are searching for suspects in a pair of deadly crimes that occurred Sunday in north Phoenix.

2 hours ago

Norman Dominguez. (MCSO Mugshot)...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in Scottsdale after allegedly stabbing man in apparent road rage incident

A suspect was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man at a Scottsdale gas station following a road rage incident on Sunday, authorities said.

4 hours ago

A sign indicates Phoenix Children's Hospital when it was on the Good Samaritan Medical Center campu...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix Children’s celebrates 40th birthday and isn’t done growing

Born 40 years ago as a hospital within a hospital, Phoenix Children's celebrated its birthday Monday as one of the nation’s fastest-growing pediatric health care systems.

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How important will Arizona be in the 2024 election? Mike Broomhead explains

How important will Arizona be in the 2024 election? Mike Broomhead explains. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

7 hours ago

(Yelp Photo)...

KTAR.com

Here are some of the best metro Phoenix places to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Here's the list of some of the best spots across metro Phoenix to grab a burger on National Cheeseburger Day.

7 hours ago

File photo of a Powerball entry form and ticket. A ticket sold in Phoenix won $1 million in the Sep...

KTAR.com

Powerball ticket purchased at Phoenix QuikTrip hits for $1 million

A Phoenix lottery player won a $1 million Powerball prize over the weekend, while the jackpot soared past $600 million.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Firefighters, delivery driver hospitalized after crash in south Phoenix