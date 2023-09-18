Firefighters, delivery driver hospitalized after crash in south Phoenix
Sep 18, 2023, 3:03 PM
(Phoenix Fire Department)
PHOENIX — Four firefighters and a delivery truck driver were taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning in south Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
Officials said around 11:38 a.m., firefighters were responding to a medical emergency before the crash happened.
While they were traveling eastbound on Wier Avenue, they collided with a flatbed delivery truck, authorities said.
Both trucks were able to safely stop. No other vehicles were impacted, officials said.
The gas tank on the delivery truck was punctured which caused a 1-inch gash that was quickly sealed by a hazardous materials truck.
The firefighters and delivery truck driver were taken to a local hospital in stable condition as a precaution.
Phoenix police are investigating the crash.
