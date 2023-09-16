Chandler shooting injures 15-year-old boy, police say
Sep 15, 2023, 6:30 PM
(Facebook File Photo/Chandler Police Department)
PHOENIX — A teen boy was injured after a shooting at Pima Park in Chandler Friday afternoon, officials said.
That park is near Ray and McQueen roads. The shooting occurred around 3 p.m., according to the Chandler Police Department.
“We know that the victim is a 15-year-old male,” Chandler Police spokesperson Emma Huenneke told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “His injury is not life-threatening.”
Officials haven’t released any further details as of 6 p.m.
This is a developing story.
