Cybersecurity firm Lumifi Cyber has extended its lease at SkySong for the next seven years and is eyeing a big expansion in the coming years.

The company, which was previously known as Datashield, will look to bring on 75-100 new employees to bolster its presence at the SkySong campus — a 1.2-million-square-foot mixed-use project in south Scottsdale with office, retail, restaurant, hotel space and the SkySong Apartments. The development is a public-private partnership with Plaza Companies, ASU University Realty, Holualoa Cos. and the city of Scottsdale.

Currently, the company occupies 8,200 square feet at SkySong 1.

“This commitment marks a pivotal moment in Lumifi Cyber’s journey. Not only does it reflect our relentless pursuit of excellence in cybersecurity, but it also signifies our belief in Scottsdale’s potential to be a global tech powerhouse,” said Michael Malone, CEO of Lumifi Cyber, in a statement. Our commitment to our customers remains unwavering as we grow — to provide top-tier solutions and service. Furthermore, by deepening our roots here, we aim to contribute positively to the local economy and community.”

