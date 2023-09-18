Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Fresh off rebrand, Lumifi Cyber looks to expand within SkySong with new hires

Sep 18, 2023, 4:05 AM

Lumifi Cyber security analysts work in the company's Scottsdale Security Operations Center located in SkySong 1. (Photo by Ashley Zezza)

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Cybersecurity firm Lumifi Cyber has extended its lease at SkySong for the next seven years and is eyeing a big expansion in the coming years.

The company, which was previously known as Datashield, will look to bring on 75-100 new employees to bolster its presence at the SkySong campus — a 1.2-million-square-foot mixed-use project in south Scottsdale with office, retail, restaurant, hotel space and the SkySong Apartments. The development is a public-private partnership with Plaza Companies, ASU University Realty, Holualoa Cos. and the city of Scottsdale.

Currently, the company occupies 8,200 square feet at SkySong 1.

“This commitment marks a pivotal moment in Lumifi Cyber’s journey. Not only does it reflect our relentless pursuit of excellence in cybersecurity, but it also signifies our belief in Scottsdale’s potential to be a global tech powerhouse,” said Michael Malone, CEO of Lumifi Cyber, in a statement. Our commitment to our customers remains unwavering as we grow — to provide top-tier solutions and service. Furthermore, by deepening our roots here, we aim to contribute positively to the local economy and community.”

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

