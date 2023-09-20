Close
4 people in critical condition after Phoenix collision hits multiple pedestrians

Sep 20, 2023, 2:17 PM | Updated: 2:30 pm

A two-vehicle crash near Tatum and Shea boulevards at around 1 p.m. injured multiple pedestrians, t...

Police tape hangs at corner of Central Avenue and Green Bay Rd., in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, Monday, July 4, 2022, after a mass shooting at Highland Park Fourth of July parade. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

PHOENIX — Four people were hospitalized in critical condition after a north Phoenix collision Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

A two-vehicle crash near Tatum and Shea boulevards at around 1 p.m. injured multiple pedestrians, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Two men and two women in their 30s and 40s were hurt, including one who had to be extricated after being trapped under a car, officials said.

Three people were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. The fourth victim was in “extremely critical condition.”

Officials said investigators are currently on the scene, trying to confirm the cause of the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

Tatum Boulevard was closed between Shea Boulevard to Desert Cove Avenue while the scene was under investigation.

