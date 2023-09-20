4 people in critical condition after Phoenix collision hits multiple pedestrians

PHOENIX — Four people were hospitalized in critical condition after a north Phoenix collision Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

A two-vehicle crash near Tatum and Shea boulevards at around 1 p.m. injured multiple pedestrians, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Two men and two women in their 30s and 40s were hurt, including one who had to be extricated after being trapped under a car, officials said.

Three people were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. The fourth victim was in “extremely critical condition.”

Officials said investigators are currently on the scene, trying to confirm the cause of the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

Firefighters are on the scene of a two vehicle accident involving multiple pedestrians. Please avoid the area. ⚠️ Road Closure ⚠️ Tatum Blvd will be closed from Shea Blvd to Desert Cove Ave for an unknown amount of time. pic.twitter.com/hwHuGpXDR3 — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) September 20, 2023

Tatum Boulevard was closed between Shea Boulevard to Desert Cove Avenue while the scene was under investigation.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.