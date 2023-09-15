Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 women accused of stealing from elderly shoppers at Scottsdale grocery stores

Sep 15, 2023, 9:02 AM

Booking photos for Ahzane Williams, left, and Toniesha Odom, who were arrested for allegedly target...

Ahzane Williams, left, and Toniesha Odom were arrested for allegedly targeting elderly women in a string of thefts at four Scottsdale grocery stores on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two women were arrested for allegedly targeting elderly women in a string of thefts at four Scottsdale grocery stores last weekend, authorities said Friday.

Ahzane Williams, 26, and Toniesha Odom, 27, were booked into Maricopa County jail for the aggravated identity theft of three or more persons, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

They are accused of stealing phones and wallets from supermarket shoppers Saturday and using stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards.

The four victims all realized their items were missing after one of the suspects struck up conversations to distract them, police said.

Where did the Scottsdale grocery store thefts occur?

The incidents occurred at the Albertsons at Thomas and Scottsdale roads, the Bashas’ at Granite Reef Road and McDonald Drive, the Bashas’ at Indian School and Hayden roads and the Fry’s at Miller and Indian School roads.

Surveillance footage from the Fry’s allegedly showed Odom making conversation with the victim while Williams took items from the elderly woman’s purse, which sat in the child seat of her shopping cart, police said.

Officers located the suspects and stopped their vehicle. Additional credit cards, gift cards and ID cards were found in the car, police said.

Are there more victims of the theft scheme?

Investigators used the evidence to find potential victims beyond the four reported cases.

Anyone else who may have been a victim of the theft scheme should call the police at 480-312-5000 for Scottsdale cases or the local police department if the crime happened in a different city.

