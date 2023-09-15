PHOENIX — The westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway ramp to northbound State Route 51 reopened Friday morning after it was temporarily closed due to a crash.

The closure went into effect around 5:20 a.m. and the ramp reopened by 7 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Fire personnel responded and found two men in their 20s involved in a single-vehicle crash, the Phoenix Fire Department said. One man had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The men were taken to the hospital, with one in extremely critical condition and the other in critical condition, fire officials said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety will investigate the case.

