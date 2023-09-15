Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound I-17 closure in north Phoenix only one on Valley freeways this weekend

Sep 15, 2023, 4:15 AM

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A closure on southbound Interstate 17 in north Phoenix is the only scheduled one on Valley freeways this weekend.

The freeway will be closed from Pinnacle Peak to Thunderbird roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 and the southbound I-17 on-ramp at Happy Valley Road will be closed.

What other Valley freeway restrictions are there?

In Tempe, the Interstate 10 ramps to U.S. 60 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday for construction.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road will be closed.

RELATED STORIES

Nearby, eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to three lanes from 32nd to 40th streets from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for construction.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 24th Street will be closed.

In Mesa, the eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway will be narrowed to one lane from Higley to Power roads from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday for freeway maintenance.

Finally, eastbound Loop 101 will be narrowed to three lanes from Seventh to 16th streets in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a wall construction project.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

two artists on stage and two dancers dancing...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 15-17

There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending the Eric Church concert or the Cardinals game.

4 hours ago

woman goes on obstacle course...

KTAR.com

Obstacle course arena Ninja Nation to make Arizona debut in the fall

The first location will open in Glendale in November and the second is slated to open in Scottsdale in February.

1 day ago

FILE - Tony Berastegui Jr., right, and his sister Giselle Berastegui drink water, July 17, 2023, in...

Associated Press

Confirmed heat deaths in hot Arizona metro keep rising even as the weather grows milder

The number of confirmed heat deaths over the summer in America's hottest metro has continued to rise even as the record-setting high temperatures that blasted Phoenix over the summer give way to relatively milder weather with autumn's approach.

1 day ago

Drug Seizure...

KTAR.com

DPS seize massive amount of meth, fentanyl worth nearly $1.3M on Arizona highway

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers seized over 190 pounds of drugs during a traffic stop on State Route 87 near Fort McDowell. 

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Coolidge Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Coolidge schools on lockdown as police search for armed and dangerous fugitive

Schools in Coolidge were on lockdown Thursday as authorities searched for an armed and dangerous fugitive.

1 day ago

Independence 47 Hotel, located near Pima and Indian Bend roads, houses those in Scottsdale that are...

KTAR.com

Here’s why a politician who represents Scottsdale opposes city’s homeless hotel program

Rep. Matt Gress doesn't believe Scottsdale's homeless hotel program is doing enough to address the issue in the city.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Southbound I-17 closure in north Phoenix only one on Valley freeways this weekend