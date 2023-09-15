PHOENIX — A closure on southbound Interstate 17 in north Phoenix is the only scheduled one on Valley freeways this weekend.

The freeway will be closed from Pinnacle Peak to Thunderbird roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 and the southbound I-17 on-ramp at Happy Valley Road will be closed.

What other Valley freeway restrictions are there?

In Tempe, the Interstate 10 ramps to U.S. 60 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday for construction.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road will be closed.

Nearby, eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to three lanes from 32nd to 40th streets from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for construction.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 24th Street will be closed.

In Mesa, the eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway will be narrowed to one lane from Higley to Power roads from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday for freeway maintenance.

Finally, eastbound Loop 101 will be narrowed to three lanes from Seventh to 16th streets in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a wall construction project.

