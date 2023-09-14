Close
2 students in custody in connection with threat against West Valley elementary school

Sep 14, 2023, 11:11 AM

Two students were taken into custody in connection with a threat made against Desert Thunder School...

Two students were taken into custody in connection with a threat made against Desert Thunder School in Goodyear, police said Sept. 14, 2023. (Facebook Photo/Goodyear Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Goodyear Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Two students have been taken into custody in connection with a threat made against a West Valley elementary school, authorities said Thursday.

The community was told to expect extra law enforcement presence at Desert Thunder School, near Sarival Avenue and Van Buren Street, after the incident, the Goodyear Police Department said.

Police said that a student saw a perceived threat made against the K-8 school on social media and told a parent, who reported it to authorities Wednesday night.

Officers received information about the alleged source of the post and visited the student’s home.

After a replica gun painted to look real was discovered, the student was taken into custody and booked into the Durango Juvenile Center, police said.

Detectives also were called to investigate a second subject allegedly involved and worked overnight to obtain a search warrant, police said. When they made contact with the juvenile Thursday morning, they discovered a gun accessible to the student.

The second subject was then booked into the Durango Juvenile Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

