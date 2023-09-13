Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Roll Em Up Taquitos expanding in East Valley with grand opening event

Sep 13, 2023, 4:00 PM

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


PHOENIX — Street casual restaurant Roll Em Up Taquitos announced the grand opening of its second location this month in Gilbert.

The event is happening Sunday and the first 50 customers will win free taquitos for a year.

The Gilbert location will be the eatery’s second Arizona location with a third planned for Tucson.

Roll Em Up Taquitos opened its first location in 2019 in Chino Hills, California. It has since opened up additional locations in the state along with Nevada, Texas and a store planned for Utah.

The restaurant’s menu is “simple, focused and easy to execute,” according to its website.

Customers can get Taquitos with beef, ground beef, chicken, potato or cheese. Additional menu items include street corn, corn in a cup, chips and guac, salsa or queso and a churro donut.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

The address is 2333 S Val Vista Dr.

