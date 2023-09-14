Free monthly concert series returning to Chandler next month

PHOENIX — With daylight becoming shorter and cool temperatures on the horizon comes the return of a free monthly concert series at an East Valley park.

The Sonoran Sunset Series will begin in October and wrap up in March at Veterans Oasis Park at Chandler Heights and Lindsay roads.

The series, which runs on the third Thursday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., will feature Outside the Line, Pick & Holler, The Sugar Thieves, Contessa Blue, StarAlliance and Traveler, in consecutive order.

“Chandler’s Sonoran Sunset Series is a great reason to gather with family and friends and enjoy the outdoors,” Theo Anglin, recreation coordinator and event organizer, said in a press release.

“Residents can come early to Veterans Oasis Park, walk along the lake or park trails and then settle in for a concert under the stars.”

Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and attendants are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Food and coolers will be allowed at the event, but alcohol is not.

