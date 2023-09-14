Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Free monthly concert series returning to Chandler next month

Sep 13, 2023, 8:00 PM

Veterans Oasis Park...

The Sonoran Concert Series is returning to Chandler's Veterans Oasis Park in October. (Facebook Photo/Chandler Nature Center)

(Facebook Photo/Chandler Nature Center)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — With daylight becoming shorter and cool temperatures on the horizon comes the return of a free monthly concert series at an East Valley park.

The Sonoran Sunset Series will begin in October and wrap up in March at Veterans Oasis Park at Chandler Heights and Lindsay roads.

The series, which runs on the third Thursday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., will feature Outside the Line, Pick & Holler, The Sugar Thieves, Contessa Blue, StarAlliance and Traveler, in consecutive order.

“Chandler’s Sonoran Sunset Series is a great reason to gather with family and friends and enjoy the outdoors,” Theo Anglin, recreation coordinator and event organizer, said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“Residents can come early to Veterans Oasis Park, walk along the lake or park trails and then settle in for a concert under the stars.”

Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and attendants are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Food and coolers will be allowed at the event, but alcohol is not.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Roll Em Up Taquitos...

Brandon Gray

Roll Em Up Taquitos expanding in East Valley with grand opening event

Roll Em Up Taquitos announced the grand opening of its second location this month in Gilbert. 

21 hours ago

Tempe City Hall. Courtesy city of Tempe....

Brandon Gray

Tempe approves Indigenous People’s Day as a paid holiday

Tempe joins cities like Phoenix, Minneapolis and Denver in recognizing Indigenous People's Day. 

21 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announces a voluntary agreement with Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs to visit Taiwan, South Korea to strengthen economic ties

Gov. Katie Hobbs is heading to Taiwan and South Korea later this week, becoming the latest Arizona politician to visit east Asia.

21 hours ago

The DraftKings Sportsbook at at TPC Scottsdale is set to open this fall...

Kevin Stone

DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale to hold job fair ahead of fall opening

Looking to fill 100 positions before opening in the fall, the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale will hold a job fair next week.

21 hours ago

Highland High School in Gilbert was locked down for an hour after a student made a concerning state...

KTAR.com

Highland High School in Gilbert locked down after student makes concerning statement

Highland High School in Gilbert was locked down Wednesday for an hour after a student made a statement that "caused immediate concern" for a staff member.

21 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)...

KTAR.com

12 minors arrested in Scottsdale on assault, robbery charges

Twelve minors in Scottsdale have been arrested and accused of being involved in a string of fights and a robbery, authorities said Wednesday.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Free monthly concert series returning to Chandler next month