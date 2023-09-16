Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tiny Arizona snail impacted by border activity proposed for federal protection

Sep 16, 2023, 6:30 AM

Quitobaquito Springs...

Quitobaquito Springs (National Park Service Photo)

(National Park Service Photo)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Quitobaquito Springs is a remote natural water source in southern Arizona’s Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument that is home to multiple species found nowhere else on the planet. 

One of those creatures is the Quitobaquito tryonia, a springsnail that compares in size to a chia seed or grain of sand, making it difficult to see. Its conical shell measures 0.05 to 0.08 inches and is usually clear, gray or black. The snails eat algae, bacteria, fungi, protists and dead organic material.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed listing the springsnail as an endangered species on Tuesday due to a decline in spring flow caused by  groundwater pumping and drought, climate change impacts and “spring modification.”

FWS also proposed to designate critical habitat, approximately 6,095 square feet in Pima County.

Quitobaquito tryonia is known from three springs: Quitobaquito Springs, Williams Spring and Burro Spring. The species is now only found in the Quitobaquito Spring channel and a nearby hillside seep, FWS said.

Quitobaquito Springs is the largest of the spring systems in Organ Pipe National Monument in terms of both discharge and wetted area, presently exhibiting perennial spring flow but with declining discharge rates recorded over the past fifty years. Williams and Burro Springs once produced adequate spring discharge to host Quitobaquito tryonia, with populations documented in 1974, but both ceased flowing completely sometime before 2000. The species is now considered extirpated from these areas.

FWS’ proposed critical habitat includes two subunits: 4,455 square feet of the spring channel and 1,640 square feet of the hillside seep.

Listed features of designated critical habitat essential to the survival of the snails include free-flowing spring water with sufficient flow rate, periphyton to support all life stages of the Quitobaquito tryonia and emergent and submergent vegetation.

Border wall among threats to survival

Water volume has decreased due to long-term spring flow having diminished over the past 25 years, groundwater pumping and water diversion. The Sonoran Desert is the hottest in the U.S., and changes in precipitation patterns can have significant effects on the region, according to FWS.

The oasis is also but a stone’s throw from the southern border, about 200 yards, and the construction of the border wall has thrown a new obstacle in the springsnail’s survival, environmental groups say.

“These tiny, resilient springsnails don’t live anywhere else in the world, and they could be wiped out by groundwater pumping and future border-wall construction,” Laiken Jordahl, Southwest conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity said in a press release. “To save them, we have to protect Quitobaquito Springs, a miraculous emerald jewel that’s really the entire universe for these miniature survivors.”

The federal government built about 450 miles of barriers along the U.S. Southwest border from 2017-21 which impacted cultural resources, water sources, endangered species and erosion, the U.S. Government Accountability Office reported last week.

FWS listed water withdrawal associated with wall construction to be a habitat stressor that would impact the future of these snails if construction continues.

“If this habitat dries up, that spells extinction for this vulnerable springsnail,” Jordahl said. “We hope the proposed protection of the Quitobaquito tryonia will spur urgent action to protect groundwater aquifers in this corner of the Southwest.”

The Center for Biological Diversity also warned that stadium lighting along the barrier would shoot artificial light pollution into Quitobaquito Springs, altering the dark habitat for the snails and other unique species like the Quitobaquito pupfish and Sonoyta mud turtle.

Protection for the springsnails is perhaps a long-time coming.

Back in 2009, FWS published a 90-day finding on 192 Southwestern species from a petition to list them under the Endangered Species Act of 1973. It evaluated that listing may be warranted for the Quitobaquito tryonia.

Quitobaquito Springs is also a historically and culturally significant place for the Hia-Ced O’odham and Tohono O’odham people. The spring has provided tribes resources for centuries.

FWS seeks public comment on the proposal to list the Quitobaquito tryonia as endangered within a 60 days.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Ceribell on senior patient...

Brandon Gray

A leap forward: Abrazo Health 1st in Phoenix area to use AI system to detect seizures

Abrazo West Campus announced Friday it is the first hospital in the greater Phoenix area with an EEG system that uses artificial intelligence.

7 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

6th grade Mesa elementary school teacher wins Gaydos and Chad’s teacher tribute

Melanie Newton teaches at Marjorie Entz Elementary School in Mesa and like many teachers, she has positively impacted her students.

1 day ago

(Facebook File Photo/Chandler Police Department)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Chandler shooting injures 15-year-old boy, police say

A teen boy was injured after a shooting at Pima Park in Chandler Friday afternoon, officials said.

1 day ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs...

Brandon Gray

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, community leaders demand federal action for border security

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, along with border community leaders, have partnered to call on the federal government to take immediate action to deliver resources to state border communities.

1 day ago

(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona drug trafficking ring spanning multiple counties shut down

Authorities have shut down a drug trafficking ring that was operation in multiple counties throughout Arizona.

1 day ago

Arizona gets over $3M to help victims of gender-based violence...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona gets over $3M to help victims of gender-based violence

Arizona won over $3 million in funding to prevent gender-based violence, the Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Tiny Arizona snail impacted by border activity proposed for federal protection