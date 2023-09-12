Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography

Sep 11, 2023, 8:00 PM

Photo of scales and gavel....

Scales and gavel (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Tucson man received a prison sentence in a child pornography possession case, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In August, 60-year-old Kyle Adam Haney was given a 10-year sentence for the crime.

Haney pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

RELATED STORIES

The FBI identified him in connection to an investigation into the production of child sex abuse material.

Investigative agents discovered communications by Haney about sharing sexually explicit images of prepubescent children.

With a search warrant, authorities searched Haney’s phone and discovered several sexually explicit images of minor children which included infants and toddlers.

When Haney is released from prison, he will be on supervised release for the remainder of his life and will have to register as a sex offender, the Justice Department said.

The case was a part of Project Safe Childhood.

PSC is a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOs, PSC partners with marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute people who exploit children on the Internet.

The FBI conducted the investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona prosecuted the case.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Jessica Kramer...

KTAR.com

Former teacher arrested on sex crimes involving Buckeye school student

Police arrested a former high school teacher Monday in Buckeye for alleged sex crimes involving a high school student.

20 hours ago

David McPherson. (Glendale Police Photo)...

KTAR.com

Glendale police arrest man accused of pointing gun at officers, shooting armored truck

Police have arrested a Glendale man accused of pointing a gun at officers and shooting an armored truck during a barricade situation Sunday night.

20 hours ago

A $2.4 million jackpot ticket for The Pick game was sold at the QuikTrip at Southern Avenue and Pri...

KTAR.com

$2.4 million Jackpot ticket for The Pick sold at Tempe gas station

A $2.4 million top prize ticket for The Pick game was sold at a gas station in Tempe for Saturday's drawing.

20 hours ago

Sherman George...

KTAR.com

Human remains found in Arizona desert identified after nearly 30 years

Authorities have identified human remains in an Arizona desert nearly 30 years after they were discovered.

20 hours ago

Members of an Honor Flight Arizona trip visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The...

Kevin Stone

Honor Flight Arizona to make milestone 100th trip with American war veterans

Honor Flight Arizona, which provides American war heroes with trips to Washington to visit their memorials, will reach a milestone this week.

20 hours ago

cop cars parked with their patrol lights in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Pedestrian crossing Phoenix street killed in hit-and-run

A pedestrian died Sunday evening in Phoenix after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision, authorities said.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Arizona man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography