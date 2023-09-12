Arizona man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography

PHOENIX — A Tucson man received a prison sentence in a child pornography possession case, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In August, 60-year-old Kyle Adam Haney was given a 10-year sentence for the crime.

Haney pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

The FBI identified him in connection to an investigation into the production of child sex abuse material.

Investigative agents discovered communications by Haney about sharing sexually explicit images of prepubescent children.

With a search warrant, authorities searched Haney’s phone and discovered several sexually explicit images of minor children which included infants and toddlers.

When Haney is released from prison, he will be on supervised release for the remainder of his life and will have to register as a sex offender, the Justice Department said.

The case was a part of Project Safe Childhood.

PSC is a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOs, PSC partners with marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute people who exploit children on the Internet.

The FBI conducted the investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona prosecuted the case.

