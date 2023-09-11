Close
Human remains found in Arizona desert identified after nearly 30 years

Sep 11, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:06 pm

Scientists used advanced DNA testing to identify a man's remains found in Arizona in 1996 as Sherman George from Los Angeles. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Mohave County Sheriff's Office Photo)

PHOENIX — Authorities have identified human remains in an Arizona desert nearly 30 years after they were discovered.

Two men looking for rocks and running their dogs found the body of a man near Kingman on Jan. 22, 1996, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was thought to be a 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-1 Black male that was between 30-40 years old who died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Attempts to identify the man were unsuccessful until February, when MCSO investigators sent a DNA sample to a Texas laboratory called Othram Inc.

Scientists used advanced DNA testing to identify the man as Sherman George from Los Angeles.

George had been known to frequent the deserts in California and Arizona with Army friends prior to his death.

He was estranged from his family, so he had never been reported missing, according to MCSO. George had last been seen in 1994.

Anyone with information on the case and George’s military and post-military activities should called MCSO at 928-753-0753.

