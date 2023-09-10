Police investigating fatal shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating the shooting of a man early Saturday morning in south Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Detectives were called around 5 a.m. to the area of Central Avenue and Broadway Road about shots fired near 20 W. Illni St.

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Phoenix Fire where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said officers detained several people in the area where detectives spoke with them.

Phoenix police detectives learned from witnesses that the victim had pulled out a handgun and pointed it at a woman.

An unknown person shot the man, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 480-948-6377.

