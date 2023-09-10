PHOENIX — A man was shot on Friday night while trying to invade a home, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Juan Saavedra, 35, was trying to break into a home near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road, police said.

Officers arrived in the neighborhood at around 10 p.m., following reports of a fight going on in the area.

They found Saavedra with a gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries, which weren’t life-threatening, according to police.

Sgt. Brian Bower told KTAR News 92.3 FM what led up to the shooting.

“An adult woman and young teenaged boy had confronted the man as he was trying to force his way into the house,” Bower said.

Saavedra, who doesn’t live at the house and has no connection to it, had broken a window, Bower said. He was also hitting the door during his attempted break-in, police said.

“The teenaged boy shot the suspect and provided detectives self-defense statements consistent with witnesses and evidence on scene,” Bower said.

He said police arrested Saavedra for allegedly trying to break into the teenager’s home.

This is a developing story.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.