Explore new eateries and low prices this 2023 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week

Sep 8, 2023, 3:00 PM

Fall Restaurant Week is officially here. Over 180 restaurants will participate from Friday to Sept. 17. (Arizona Restaurants Week Photo/via Facebook)

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Dozens of Valley eateries are lifting the lids off steaming meals you can buy through limited-time deals this 2023 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week.

The 10-day event, which started on Friday, runs through Sept. 17, according to ARW’s website.

Participating restaurants will cut offer pre-fixed menus that offer multiple courses with prices that start at $33, $44 or $55 person.

The Arizona Restaurant Association launches ARW twice each year: once in the spring and once in the fall. Earlier this year, ARW’s spring event ran from May May 19-28.

Diners in the Valley can use this event as an excuse to explore new restaurants at affordable rates.

This fall, over 180 restaurants are participating in the 10-day event, from upscale restaurants to pizza places and everything in-between.

Are any restaurants joining the 2023 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week for the first time?

New participants joining this season include Arcadia Farms Cafe in Scottsdale, Tryst Cafe in Chandler and Blue Hound Kitchen and Cocktails in Phoenix.

The Herb Box in Old Town Scottsdale, McArthur’s at Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix and Gilbert’s Buck & Rider are other newcomers.

Those who want to take advantage of the $33 prices can use ARW’s price filters when looking up participating restaurants. The site includes filters for those who want to take themselves out for a $33 meal — or those who want to feed a couple with just $33.

More advanced filters help foodies search for new spots in their hometowns so they can avoid a long drive. In this economy, events like this can help you save on your food and gas bills.

