Student with gun detained at Maryvale High School in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A student with a gun was detained at Maryvale High School in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said.

Phoenix police officers were at the high school when they were informed by staff that a student had a firearm, Sgt. Brian Bower said in an email to KTAR News 92.3 FM.

The student was detained after a foot chase and was found with a gun, Bower added.

Reports of an active shooter at the school were untrue, according to Bower.

One student not related to the incident was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

The high school said it was adding safety measures this week, including law enforcement on campus.

“Phoenix Police are currently working closely with staff and administrators of Maryvale High School to ensure the continued safety of students, staff and community,” Bower said.

Maryvale High School, located at 59th Avenue and Osborn Road, is part of the Phoenix Union High School District.

