Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Student with gun detained at Maryvale High School in Phoenix

Sep 7, 2023, 11:54 AM | Updated: 1:42 pm

Maryvale High School. (Google Maps Screenshot)

(Google Maps Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A student with a gun was detained at Maryvale High School in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said.

Phoenix police officers were at the high school when they were informed by staff that a student had a firearm, Sgt. Brian Bower said in an email to KTAR News 92.3 FM.

The student was detained after a foot chase and was found with a gun, Bower added.

Reports of an active shooter at the school were untrue, according to Bower.

RELATED STORIES

One student not related to the incident was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

The high school said it was adding safety measures this week, including law enforcement on campus.

“Phoenix Police are currently working closely with staff and administrators of Maryvale High School to ensure the continued safety of students, staff and community,” Bower said.

Maryvale High School, located at 59th Avenue and Osborn Road, is part of the Phoenix Union High School District.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Stock image of English class. Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne filed a lawsui...

Kevin Stone

Supt. Tom Horne files lawsuit over English language learning in Arizona schools

Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne is taking the battle over English language learning in Arizona schools to court.

14 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Attorney General warning of bitcoin scam targeting seniors

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning of a new bitcoin scam that is going after seniors.

14 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman to headline opening night of Birds Nest at WM Phoenix Open

Country music artists HARDY and Bailey Zimmerman will headline the opening night of popular four-night Birds Nest concert series at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.

14 hours ago

Jin Jia, a new restaurant at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, serves Chinese cuisine with a Kor...

Kevin Stone

Jin Jia brings Chinese cuisine with Korean twist to Desert Ridge in Phoenix

Jin Jia, a Chinese restaurant with a Korean twist, opened its doors Wednesday at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix.

14 hours ago

mugshot of Scott Young...

KTAR.com

Former Arizona teacher sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor

A former Arizona teacher was sentenced to 50 years in prison for possessing child sexual abuse material, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Tempe plans to add three miles of improvements for Kyrene Road, Roosevelt Street and Farmer Avenue....

Brandon Gray

Bicycle, pedestrian improvement plan will link Kiwanis Park to downtown Tempe

Tempe is working on a bicycle and pedestrian improvement project connecting Kiwanis Park to the East Valley suburb's downtown area.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Student with gun detained at Maryvale High School in Phoenix