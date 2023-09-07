Close
Exterior view of Jin Jia, a new restaurant at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Jin Jia, a Chinese restaurant with a Korean twist, opened its doors Wednesday at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix.

The upscale bistro is the latest project from HL Concepts, the group behind the Valley’s Nori, Shinbay and Sizzle Korean Barbecue establishments.

Jin Jia’s head chef is Hyung Jin Choi, former executive chef for P.F. Chang’s and Pei Wei in Korea.

The menu is based in traditional Chinese cuisine that has evolved over generations of Chinese immigrants living in Korea, the restaurant said on social media.

Options include Genghis Khan beef, chili garlic fried chicken, mango prawn and king crab egg drop soup.

Desert Ridge Marketplace is located north of the Loop 101 Pima Freeway at Tatum Boulevard. Jin Jia, which has a full bar and lounge area, can be found in The District area of the sprawling shopping center, across from Barnes & Noble.

