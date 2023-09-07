Close
ARIZONA NEWS

ADOT: Plane makes emergency landing on I-17 near Sunset Point

Sep 6, 2023, 7:35 PM | Updated: 8:12 pm

A plane landed on I-17 southbound near Sunset Point. (Arizona Department of Transportation X account photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation X account photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A plane landed on Interstate 17 southbound Wednesday evening near Sunset Point, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety received a call around 5:40 p.m. from Phoenix Sky Harbor Air Traffic Control about a plane experiencing engine malfunction.

The plane was traveling from St. George, Utah, to Mesa’s Falcon Field Airport.

Air traffic control told DPS the plane was going to attempt an emergency landing on I-17.

Shortly after, DPS troopers arrived at the scene to find a Cessna 172 aircraft parked on the right shoulder of the highway.

RELATED STORIES

The pilot was the only occupant on board and no injuries or damages to the plane were reported, DPS said.

The plane did not block traffic.

DPS said troopers will remain on the scene until transportation arrives to remove the plane.

