ADOT: Plane makes emergency landing on I-17 near Sunset Point

PHOENIX — A plane landed on Interstate 17 southbound Wednesday evening near Sunset Point, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety received a call around 5:40 p.m. from Phoenix Sky Harbor Air Traffic Control about a plane experiencing engine malfunction.

The plane was traveling from St. George, Utah, to Mesa’s Falcon Field Airport.

That’s a new one… A plane landed on I-17 southbound near Sunset Point this evening. Luckily, all occupants are reported to be safe! No lanes are blocked, but please travel with care through the area. pic.twitter.com/FN2YikUmfT — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 7, 2023

Air traffic control told DPS the plane was going to attempt an emergency landing on I-17.

Shortly after, DPS troopers arrived at the scene to find a Cessna 172 aircraft parked on the right shoulder of the highway.

The pilot was the only occupant on board and no injuries or damages to the plane were reported, DPS said.

The plane did not block traffic.

DPS said troopers will remain on the scene until transportation arrives to remove the plane.

